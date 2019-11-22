empow Selected as SC Media 2020 Trust Award Finalist in the Best SIEM Solution Category

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- empow - whose next generation SIEM can be managed by only one security analyst - today announced that its i-SIEM has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best SIEM Solution category for the 2020 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards ceremony on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco.

"The cybersecurity vendor space is growing ever more crowded, but this year's Trust Award finalists have differentiated themselves by offering best-in-class capabilities and user-friendly experiences," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "For this reason, empow has earned its place among the top solution providers in its category."

"We're excited to be named a finalist by the SC Awards," said Avi Chesla, Founder and CEO of empow. "Today SIEM solutions require a substantial security team to manage, as analysts are inundated with false positives and the need to write manual correlation rules to address new attacks, often by the thousands. Our i-SIEM uses AI to automate logs analysis, creating a proactive cybersecurity ecosystem without the need for human generated rules, dramatically lowering the burden on the security team. This makes it a natural choice especially for mid-sized organizations who otherwise simply cannot effectively manage a SIEM."

empow's strategic and commercial partnership with leading data search company Elastic further makes its i-SIEM the NG-SIEM of choice for Elastic users, providing seamless, fast time to deployment and a low total cost of ownership thanks to a '2 in 1' cost pricing of the empow i-SIEM and Elastic Platinum subscription.

"Every new year brings with it an unpredictable mix of adversity and opportunity for information security professionals," added Armstrong of SCMedia. "In 2019, we watched as software supply chain attacks grew bigger and bolder, DNS hijacking campaigns threatened the very integrity of the internet, and targeted ransomware attacks disrupted the operations of cities, school districts and organizations in the health care, industrial and transportation sectors. Through it all, this year's SC Awards finalists found ways to break boundaries, overcome challenges and contribute fresh new ideas to the world of cybersecurity."

Now in its 23rd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

About empow

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyberattacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and marshals the right security tools to respond when those attacks occur. empow has a strategic and commecial OEM partnership with Elastic, which makes empow's SIEM integrated with Elastic's data lake the optimal security solution for Elastic users.

empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe.

