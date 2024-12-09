Empower Aesthetics Announces Partnership with Georgous Aesthetic Bar

Private Equity-Backed Platform Bolsters Medical Aesthetics Industry Growth Through New Partnership in Kansas City

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Aesthetics ("Empower" or "the Company"), a national medical aesthetics platform, announced today that it has partnered with Georgous Aesthetic Bar (pronounced "George-Us") a nationally recognized med spa specializing in non-surgical medical aesthetics treatments intended to elevate natural beauty and promote graceful ageing. Located in Plaza Westport at 4505 Madison Ave., Georgous Aesthetic Bar has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics services in Kansas City.

Empower Aesthetics was formed by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore" or "Shore Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Alyssa Rapp, and Empower's Board of Directors, this announcement marks the latest in a series of new partnerships Empower has solidified this year with leading medical aesthetics practices across the U.S.

Georgous Aesthetic Bar

Founded in 2019 by mother-daughter duo, Georgia and Mary Kate Cirese, Georgous Aesthetic Bar provides a variety of science-backed cosmetic procedures and treatments including: Botox injectables, Juvéderm filler, Diamond Glow Facial Treatment, BootYLIFT, and more, all performed by certified experts in a comfortable and inviting space. With a focus on cultivating a patient experience that doesn't feel "clinical," Georgia and Mary Kate promote a patient-first approach using treatments that are undetectable and deliver natural results. By leveraging Empower's unmatched resources and industry expertise, Georgous Aesthetics Bar is poised to rapidly scale alongside Empower's growing portfolio of clinical partners.

"It's incredibly fulfilling to be able to work alongside my daughter in doing what I love each day while leaving a lasting positive impact on the lives of our patients," said Georgia Cirese. "With the additional support of the Empower Aesthetics platform and its executives, we intend on elevating our patient experience to benefit all those who have come to rely on Georgous Aesthetic Bar here, locally."

Empower's partnership with Georgous Aesthetic Bar reflects its commitment to supporting innovative and growth-driven entrepreneurs in aesthetic medicine. By building a trusted network of clinical experts, Empower aims to promote best practices and improve patient outcomes as the industry evolves.

"Georgous Aesthetic Bar will undoubtedly continue to thrive within the Empower Aesthetics community as a result of this partnership and the ongoing leadership of Georgia and Mary Kate Cirese," said Rapp. "Their dedication to outstanding care, ongoing industry education, and tailored patient experiences, perfectly reflects our mission – to empower the joy of aesthetics."

By seeking partnerships with top-notch businesses and pioneers in the field of medical aesthetics, Empower is standardizing a higher level of clinical care in the industry. With an emphasis on clinical excellence and prime treatment results, Empower Aesthetics helps clinical leaders achieve their financial goals, streamline operations, grow their businesses and connect with new patients. This private equity-backed support has supplied Empower's existing partners, now including Georgous Aesthetic Bar, with the resources needed to help invest in employees, fine-tune operations, see more clients and ultimately, ensure an exceptional patient experience.

For more information on Georgous Aesthetic Bar, visit their website at www.georgouskc.com. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. With corporate presences in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has $9.1 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com .

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | amiszuk @fishmanpr.com | (630) 484-0797

