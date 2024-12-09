Empower Aesthetics Announces Partnership with Livio Med Spa

Private Equity-Backed Platform Further Propels Medical Aesthetics Industry Growth Through New Partnership in Cincinnati

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Aesthetics ("Empower" or "the Company"), a national medical aesthetics platform, announced today that it has partnered with Livio Med Spa ("Livio"), a premier provider of advanced skincare and wellness treatments with locations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky.

Empower Aesthetics was formed by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore" or "Shore Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Alyssa Rapp, and Empower's Board of Directors, this announcement marks the latest in a series of new partnerships Empower has solidified this year with leading medical aesthetics practices across the U.S.

Livio Med Spa

Founded in 2020 by Lisa McMillan, a certified nurse practitioner with over 30 years of professional experience, Livio Med Spa provides the most advanced and cutting-edge aesthetics treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling. A firm believer in looking natural, not "done," McMillan and her highly-trained team have cultivated a reputation as the most trusted medical spa in Cincinnati, based on their gentle and subtle approach to rejuvenation. With an emphasis on education and safety, Livio continues to set a new standard in aesthetic medicine, helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals with confidence and care. By leveraging Empower's unmatched resources and industry expertise, Livio is poised to rapidly scale alongside Empower's growing portfolio of clinical partners.

"From our initial opening during the Covid-19 pandemic to where we stand today, we're incredibly proud to have made such a lasting positive impact on the lives of so many people in Cincinnati and Covington," said McMillan. "Now, with the additional support and resources of Empower Aesthetics, we're able to further elevate Livio Med Spa while maintaining the same local feel and clinical experts our clients have come to love."

This new partnership with Livio Med Spa highlights Empower's dedication to aligning with forward-thinking and growth-oriented entrepreneurs in aesthetic medicine. As the industry continues to evolve, Empower remains committed to fostering a trusted network of clinical experts to share best practices and enhance overall client outcomes.

"The values of the team at Livio Med Spa, led by the superb Lisa McMillan, that emphasize clinical excellence, clinical education, and clinical outcomes, tailored to clients' individual needs, align perfectly with the values and mission of Empower Aesthetics," said Rapp. "We're confident that Livio Med Spa will continue to thrive within the Empower Aesthetics ecosystem."

By seeking partnerships with top-notch businesses and pioneers in the field of medical aesthetics, Empower is standardizing a higher level of clinical care in the industry. With an emphasis on clinical excellence and prime treatment results, Empower Aesthetics helps clinical leaders achieve their financial goals, streamline operations, grow their businesses and connect with new clients. This private equity-backed support has supplied Empower's existing partners, now including Livio Med Spa, with the resources needed to help invest in employees, fine-tune operations, see more clients and ultimately, ensure an exceptional patient experience.

For more information on Livio Med Spa, visit their website at www.liviospa.com. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. With corporate presences in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has $9.1 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com .

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Empower Aesthetics