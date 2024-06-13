Empower Aesthetics Announces Partnership with SLK Clinic

Private Equity-Backed Platform Continues to Spark Growth of Medical Aesthetics Industry Across the U.S. Through New Clinical Partnership in Tennessee

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Aesthetics ("Empower" or "the Company"), a national medical aesthetics platform, announced today that it has partnered with SLK Clinic (pronounced "silk") a leading provider of aesthetic medicine, skincare and beauty, with locations in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Empower Aesthetics was formed by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore" or "Shore Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Alyssa Rapp and Empower's Board of Directors, the Company has continued to solidify new partnerships with leading medical aesthetics practices in a variety of key U.S. markets.

SLK Clinic

Founded in 2019 by Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer Stieber, SLK provides aesthetic services that leverage state-of-the art technology and equipment, as well as world-renowned tools and techniques that are safe for all skin colors. Their service and product offerings are rooted in the principles of wellness, positive body image, facial harmony, and graceful aging. With 9+ years of aesthetic medicine experience, Stieber started her career as a research biochemist and has previously worked at the esteemed dermatology practice of Dr. Brandt in New York City, and is a member of the National Academy of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners and the Aesthetic Multispecialty Society. SLK has worked with patients of all skin types and backgrounds, including numerous high-profile clients, ranging from Grammy Award winners to national television personalities. The combination of Empower's unmatched resources and expertise will enable SLK to rapidly scale in the aesthetics industry alongside Empower's growing portfolio of brands.

"It is clear that aesthetic medicine is a rapidly-evolving field," said Stieber. "The support and resources that Empower provide will allow SLK to maintain our position at the forefront of advancements in aesthetic medicine so that we can continue to deliver exceptional results to our valued patients."

The new partnership with SLK marks the next step in Empower's efforts to find like-minded, growth-oriented entrepreneurs in aesthetic medicine to join its trusted network of clinical leaders, share best practices and deliver superior clinical outcomes.

"We strive to partner with medical aesthetics practices that are leaders in the industry," said Rapp. "Jennifer's remarkable ability to provide genuine, attentive, and efficacious aesthetic care to a diverse group of patients, as well as her emphasis on patient education and overall skin success really shined through to us. We're confident that Jennifer's extensive clinical background and professional experience have forged the perfect partner for Empower Aesthetics and are more than hopeful that the additional support of our platform will allow her and her businesses to continue flourishing into the future."

By seeking partnerships with top-notch businesses and pioneers in the field of medical aesthetics, Empower looks to standardize a higher level of clinical care. With an emphasis on clinical excellence and producing prime treatment results, Empower Aesthetics helps clinical leaders achieve their financial goals, streamline operations, grow their businesses and connect with new clients. This private equity-backed support supplies Empower's partners, now including SLK Clinic, with the resources needed to help invest in employees, fine-tune operations, see more patients and ultimately, ensure an exceptional patient experience.

To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. With corporate presence in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital; world-class board and operational resources; and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 4x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook for being the global leader in private equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $6 billion of assets under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com .

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | amiszuk@fishmanpr.com | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Empower Aesthetics