Empower Aesthetics Highlights Recent Strategic Partnerships: Uplifting Businesses of Medical Aesthetic Industry Entrepreneurs

Private Equity-Backed Platform Pursues New Clinical Partnerships and Sparks Growth of Medical Aesthetics Industry Across the U.S.

CHICAGO , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Aesthetics ("Empower" or "the Company"), a national medical aesthetics platform, continues its fast-paced growth while at the same time seeking new clinical partnerships to build out the platform.

Empower Aesthetics was formed in July 2023 by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore" or "Shore Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Alyssa Rapp and Empower's Board of Directors, the Company has solidified four recent partnerships with leading medical aesthetics practices in key U.S. markets:

DermaTouch RN

Founded in 2006 by Renee Moschitto , Registered Nurse and Founder of the Texas Association of Aesthetic Nurses, DermaTouch RN is a state-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness center that offers minimally invasive medical treatments. Ranked as a top 20 provider of Botox and Juvederm in the country, DermaTouch is consistently recognized as an "Advanced Injector" site and is one of the largest and highest rated providers of Botox , Juvederm and CoolSculpting ® ELITE in the Houston area.





Founded in 2006 by DermaTouch Botox Juvederm DermaTouch Botox Juvederm CoolSculpting AWSkin Co.

Founded in 2008 in Murfreesboro , Tennessee by Board Certified Nurse Practitioner Amy Hatcher , AWSkin Co. is a medical spa and wellness center offering cosmetic injectables , advanced skincare services, wellness therapies and more. AWSkin Co. has three locations in Cool Springs, Franklin , and Murfreesboro , Tennessee .





Founded in 2008 in Hatcher AWSkin injectables skincare AWSkin The Artistry of Face

Founded in 2016 by Nurse Practitioner Kelly Heffernan , Artistry of Face offers neurotoxin procedures, dermal filler procedures, body contouring, energy and light-based treatments, as well as a wide range of facial treatments. The practice currently operates out of locations in Albany and Glen Falls , New York .





Founded in 2016 by Nurse Practitioner Kelly Heffernan neurotoxin BCRN Aesthetics

Founded in 2012 as Rejuviface by Bri and rebranded as BCRN Aesthetics in 2017 by Registered Nurse and Galderma Aesthetic Injector Network (GAIN) Trainer Bri Collins, BCRN Aesthetics is home to Houston's leading advanced aesthetic injectors. The practice's always-evolving knowledge of aesthetics, combined with their unwavering dedication to exceptional customer service and top-tier medical training, makes it one of the most sought-after med spas in the Houston area.

"We are committed to building a constellation of clinical partners that are amongst the brightest stars in the space, who deliver and uphold the highest standards of clinical excellence," said Rapp. "The prospect of establishing additional clinical partnerships in the immediate future is a source of great enthusiasm for both me, our executive leadership team and Empower's Board of Directors."

Empower Aesthetics is actively pursuing an acquisition strategy, looking for like-minded, growth-oriented entrepreneurs in aesthetics to join a trusted network of clinical leaders, share best practices and deliver superior clinical outcomes.

By implementing strategic and operational initiatives intended to elevate the Company's partners, Empower Aesthetics helps clinical leaders grow their businesses, achieve their financial goals, streamline operations and connect with new clients. This private equity-backed support supplies Empower's partners with the resources needed to help grow their businesses, invest in employees, fine-tune operations and see more patients.

To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. With corporate presence in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa , or email [email protected] .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital; world-class board and operational resources; and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 4x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook for being the global leader in private equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $6 billion of assets under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com .

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Empower Aesthetics