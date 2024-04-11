Empower Announces Expansion of Executive Team to Drive Growth and Innovation in Compound Pharmacy

As Empower Pharmacy Triples in Size and Empower Pharma Expands Capacity, Three Key Leaders Join the Team to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Exceptional Service

HOUSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Pharmacy, the country's most advanced compounding pharmacy, and Empower Pharma, a premier outsourcing facility, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of three key leaders with expertise in building successful companies and accelerating teams to the next stage of growth. The company's new appointments mark a significant step in Empower's commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the compounding industry.

New Members of the Executive Leadership Team at Empower

Since its inception in 2009, Empower has continuously expanded its operations with an unyielding commitment to its mission: providing access to quality, affordable mediation to millions of people. Combining engineering precision with pharmaceutical expertise, Empower stands today as the nation's premier provider, leading both the largest 503A compounding pharmacy and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility, catering to the functional medicine markets.

As a leading provider of compounded medications nationwide, Empower Pharmacy fills over 70,000 prescriptions a week as a 503A compounding pharmacy. Additionally, it fulfills nearly 1,000 bulk orders of compounded medicine a week through Empower Pharma as a 503B outsourcing facility. These numbers reflect Empower's unwavering commitment to ensuring access to essential medications for patients across the country.

"We are excited to welcome three seasoned leaders to our executive team, each bringing valuable expertise in fostering company growth and driving innovation," said Shaun Noorian, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Empower. "These appointments underscore our dedication to delivering outstanding service and pioneering advancements in the compounding industry, further solidifying Empower's position as a leader in providing quality, accessible medication to our patients."

These seasoned leaders bring a wealth of purpose and diverse backgrounds to Empower Pharmacy, and they will play pivotal roles in shaping the organization, fostering innovation, and ensuring continued efficiency across the company. Among them are:

Nicole R. Braley joins Empower Pharmacy as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing her extensive experience in driving growth and spearheading digital transformation within the healthcare sector. Formerly serving as CMO at Inception Fertility and founder of Blaze Ahead, Nicole is renowned for her award-winning marketing achievements and is a member of the Forbes Communication Council.

joins Empower Pharmacy as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing her extensive experience in driving growth and spearheading digital transformation within the healthcare sector. Formerly serving as CMO at Inception Fertility and founder of Blaze Ahead, Nicole is renowned for her award-winning marketing achievements and is a member of the Forbes Communication Council. Dr. Scott Leuchter assumes the role of Chief People Officer, leveraging over 25 years of HR expertise collaborating with senior executives across diverse industries. With a focus on maximizing individual potential, performance, and value, Dr. Leuchter chairs Puzzle People and previously led HR transformation at The Hackett Group.

assumes the role of Chief People Officer, leveraging over 25 years of HR expertise collaborating with senior executives across diverse industries. With a focus on maximizing individual potential, performance, and value, Dr. Leuchter chairs Puzzle People and previously led HR transformation at The Hackett Group. David Meador was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in 2023 and brings significant healthcare senior leadership experience from prominent healthcare organizations, private equity sponsored companies, and Fortune 500 publicly traded companies. David is known for his financial stewardship, driving growth through strategic partnerships and acquisition efforts, and providing extensive corporate governance.

As Empower continues its mission of providing access to quality, affordable medication to millions, these strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Providers and organizations interested in learning more about how Empower partners to provide affordable compounded medicine to patients, providers and pharmacies, learn more here.

About Empower Pharmacy

Empower Pharmacy is North America's leading 503A compounding pharmacy serving patients with personalized prescription medication throughout the health and wellness markets. Empower Pharmacy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. Empower Pharmacy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivering customized pharmaceutical solutions to more than 25,000 prescribers and several million patients throughout the United States and internationally. For more information about Empower Pharmacy, please visit empowerpharmacy.com.

About Empower Pharma

Empower Pharma is an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility serving over 10,000 clients with bulk prescription medications across the United States. Empower Pharma, headquartered in Houston, Texas, manufactures sterile medications that are not available through commercial manufacturers or may require customization by a prescriber. Empower Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. For more information about Empower Pharma, please visit empowerpharma.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Empower Pharmacy