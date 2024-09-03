Empower Appoints Bob Irwin as President to Oversee Growth of the World's Largest 503A Compounding Pharmacy and FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facilities in Texas and New Jersey

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Pharmacy, the country's most advanced compounding pharmacy in Houston, and Empower Pharma, outsourcing facilities in Texas and New Jersey, have announced the appointment of Bob Irwin as President. Founder Shaun Noorian will transition to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the network enterprise.

Recently honored as a Fast 50 company by the Houston Business Journal for its rapid growth, the company now boasts a workforce exceeding 1,000 employees. Empower is expanding its geographic footprint, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and making substantial investments in its workforce.

"Bob Irwin's impressive track record in scaling businesses while fostering a strong internal culture makes him the perfect fit for Empower as we enter this exciting new phase of growth," said Shaun Noorian, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Empower Clinic Services. "His leadership experience and success in driving business performance align seamlessly with our strategic objectives."

Bob Irwin brings over a decade of executive leadership experience to Empower, having held the role of chief executive officer at five successful ventures. Most recently, he was a CEO Advisor at Korn Ferry, where he guided Fortune 100 companies and private equity firms in enhancing growth, profitability, and employee engagement through effective leadership and team performance strategies.

About Empower Pharmacy

Empower Pharmacy is North America's leading 503A compounding pharmacy serving patients with personalized prescription medication throughout the health and wellness markets. Empower Pharmacy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. Empower Pharmacy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivering customized pharmaceutical solutions to more than 25,000 prescribers and several million patients throughout the United States and internationally. For more information about Empower Pharmacy, please visit empowerpharmacy.com.

About Empower Pharma

Empower Pharma is an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility serving over 10,000 clients with bulk prescription medications across the United States. Empower Pharma in Houston, Texas and Windsor, New Jersey, manufactures sterile medications that are not available through commercial manufacturers or may require customization by a prescriber. Empower Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. For more information about Empower Pharma, please visit empowerpharma.com.

