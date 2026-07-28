Empower Brands Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Development Growth Across Multi-Brand Franchise Platform

Home and commercial services franchisor posts 15% increase in franchise development and takes one brand to Canada

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a franchisor of home and business services brands, today announced strong first-half growth, including a 13% year-over-year increase in new franchisees added across its portfolio and a 15% increase in total transactions, which include new agreements, transfers and expansions by existing franchise owners.

The news comes as the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies recently forecasted total residential improvement and repair spending to exceed $522 billion this year, with aging homes and slower new-home construction continuing to drive demand for services that help consumers protect and maintain their most valuable assets.

The performance underscores the strength of Empower Brands' diversified portfolio, which includes JAN- PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care.

During the first six months of 2026, Empower Brands continued expanding across the United States while also entering Canada through Superior Fence & Rail. The brand launched north of the border in February and has already welcomed four new franchise owners who will help establish its foundation for sustained growth in the market.

"Our strength is not simply in how we grow, but in how thoughtfully we grow," said R. Scott Sutton, chief development officer of Empower Brands. "We remain committed to ensuring the right new owner is matched with the right brand, at the right time and in the right market, creating the strongest foundation for long-term success."

First-half 2026 highlights include:

Franchise owner growth: The number of new franchisees added across the Empower Brands portfolio increased 13% compared with the prior year.

The number of new franchisees added across the Empower Brands portfolio increased 13% compared with the prior year. Total transaction growth: Total transactions increased 15% year over year, reflecting activity across new franchise agreements, transfers and expansions by existing franchise owners.

Total transactions increased 15% year over year, reflecting activity across new franchise agreements, transfers and expansions by existing franchise owners. Canadian market entry: Superior Fence & Rail launched in Canada in February and added four new franchise owners in its first several months, creating an early foundation for the brand's continued growth north of the border.

Superior Fence & Rail launched in Canada in February and added four new franchise owners in its first several months, creating an early foundation for the brand's continued growth north of the border. Franchise Development Center of Excellence: Empower Brands advanced the strategic transformation of its Franchise Development Center of Excellence (CoE) with a more disciplined go-to-market model focused on sales enablement and execution. The CoE added three experienced development leaders and introduced AI-powered enhancements across advertising, candidate nurturing and pipeline management.

"We're continuing to build a more sophisticated and disciplined franchise development platform, supported by strong leadership, clearer sales execution and smarter technology," Sutton added. "These investments allow us to engage candidates more effectively, improve the development journey and create stronger matches between the right owners and the right brands."

To learn more about Empower Brands and its array of property services franchise opportunities across its award-winning portfolio, visit EmpowerFranchising.com.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

SOURCE Empower Brands