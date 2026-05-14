Empower Brands Partners with RMO Agency to Streamline Contractor Licensing and Accelerate Franchisee Growth

New partnership provides franchise owners with faster, compliant pathways to launch and scale property services businesses

RICHMOND, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a franchisor of home and business services brands, today announced a strategic partnership with RMO Agency to help franchise owners more efficiently navigate contractor licensing requirements and accelerate business growth.

Through the partnership, Empower Brands franchisees, particularly those operating in contractor-focused brands, will gain access to a network of pre-screened Responsible Managing Officers (RMOs), enabling them to legally operate while working toward obtaining their own licenses. The offering is designed to remove a common barrier to entry and expansion, allowing owners to launch faster and operate with confidence.

"Supporting our franchise owners with the right tools and resources is central to everything we do," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "This partnership with RMO Agency gives our operators a clear, compliant pathway to get their businesses up and running more quickly, while also setting them up for long-term success as they work toward their own licensure."

RMO Agency brings more than 20 years of industry experience, offering a compliance-focused approach to contractor licensing support. Its services include access to a vetted network of RMOs, flat monthly pricing, structured supervision plans aligned with state requirements and ongoing expert guidance throughout the licensure process. Franchisees also benefit from a user-friendly customer portal that simplifies communication and oversight.

The partnership is expected to be especially impactful for Empower Brands' contractor-based concepts, including Bumble Roofing and Archadeck Outdoor Living, where licensing requirements can vary by state and often present challenges for new and expanding operators. By leveraging RMO Agency's expertise, Empower Brands' home service providers can reduce delays, maintain compliance and focus on building their customer base.

"As part of the partnership, franchise owners will also have access to exclusive incentives, including a credit toward their first month of licensure services, further lowering the barrier to entry for new operators," said Scott Suttong, Chief Development Officer of Empower Brands. "By addressing operational challenges like licensing, Empower Brands reinforces its commitment to helping owners grow stronger, more sustainable businesses across its portfolio."

To learn more about Empower Brands and its array of property services franchise opportunities across its award-winning portfolio, visit EmpowerFranchising.com.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

SOURCE Empower Brands