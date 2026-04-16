Empower Brands Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth Across Platform in 2026

Strategic leadership appointments position multi-brand franchisor for continued expansion following record 2025 performance

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a franchisor of home and business services brands, is reinforcing its leadership team with a series of strategic appointments and promotions over the last six months, positioning the company for continued growth in 2026.

Following a record-setting 2025, in which the company achieved significant expansion across its portfolio, with multiple brands earning national recognition and franchisees demonstrating strong unit-level performance, Empower Brands has expanded its leadership bench across marketing, operations, technology and brand leadership roles. These additions reflect a continued investment in franchisee support and platform innovation across its portfolio.

"Coming off a milestone year, we're focused on building the right leadership structure to support the next phase of growth," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "These leaders bring deep experience and a shared commitment to helping our franchise owners succeed. As we move through 2026, this team will play a critical role in driving performance across every brand in our system."

Key leadership updates include:

Volker Wellman, Senior Vice President of Operations at JAN-PRO

Chris Donnelly, Vice President of Information Technology

Melanie Watts, Vice President of Brand Marketing

Joe Dominiak, Brand Leader for Superior Fence & Rail

Justin Mayer, Brand President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Ben Wright, Brand President for Canopy Lawn Care

Cory Lyons, Brand President of Wallaby Windows in addition to his role as Brand President of Koala Insulation

Jeff Waters, Brand President of FRSTeam

Andrew Eaton, Vice President of Growth for Bumble Roofing

Neal Leon, Vice President of Business Development for JAN-PRO

The company's continued investment in leadership reflects its commitment to building a scalable platform that supports both emerging and established brands. By strengthening expertise across key functional areas, Empower Brands aims to improve execution at the local level while creating new opportunities for franchisees to expand and grow within the system.

"Our strategy is centered on empowering franchise owners with the tools, leadership and support they need to succeed," Zide added. "With this expanded leadership team in place, we're well-positioned to accelerate growth, strengthen our brands and deliver long-term value across the entire platform."

With a diversified portfolio and a growing base of multi-unit franchise operators, Empower Brands enters the remainder of 2026 focused on driving sustainable expansion, enhancing franchisee performance and continuing to build one of the leading service-based franchise platforms in North America.

To learn more about Empower Brands and its array of franchise opportunities across its award-winning portfolio, visit EmpowerFranchising.com.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

SOURCE Empower Brands