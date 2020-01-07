Empower College Prep's 'A Transformational Opportunity' Event to Mark School Choice Week

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower College Prep will celebrate its first graduating class, vibrant school community, and new gym at its "A Transformational Opportunity" event 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Community members and donors who attend will enjoy a breakfast with Empower College Prep scholars and staff and remarks by keynote speaker Don Budinger, chairman and founding director of the Rodel Foundation of Arizona. The celebration will also feature a student performance of the national anthem, a display of student projects, and the very first shot of a basketball into the hoop in the school's new gym.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our event will be dedicated to showing and talking about the goal of Empower College Prep, which is to empower scholars with the tools they need to succeed and be accepted into college," said Alysse Masad, executive assistant at Empower College Prep. "We want to share with community members, donors, and prospective families how our programs serve students."

Empower College Prep is a tuition-free college preparatory school dedicated to providing a superior education to Central Phoenix youth that empowers them to obtain an acceptance letter to a university, scholarships to help pay for it, and a plan of what they want to study to empower themselves to change their world.

For more information, contact Alysse Masad at alysse.masad@empowercollegeprep.org or (480) 584-7026.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

