Empower Community Care Invests in Brief Strategic Family Therapy® Institute

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Community Care ("Empower"), a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies, is pleased to announce it has acquired Brief Strategic Family Therapy® (BSFT®) Institute from the University of Miami. Empower's existing investors include its management team and Northlane Capital Partners ("NCP").

Led by Executive Director Joan Muir, Ph.D., the BSFT Institute, founded on over four decades of research and clinical application, has been at the forefront of providing evidence-based, short-term, and structured family therapeutic interventions. Focused on addressing behavioral and emotional challenges in youth, the BSFT model works to enhance family relationships, reduce problem behaviors, and improve overall family functioning. By joining forces with Empower Community Care, the BSFT Institute will leverage Empower's global network and operational expertise to expand its reach and impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome the BSFT Institute to the Empower Community Care family," said Josh Glade, Co-Founder and CEO of Empower Community Care. "The BSFT model aligns perfectly with our mission to bring evidence-based practices to communities worldwide. Together, we will ensure more youth, families, and communities have access to effective, research-backed interventions that foster resilience and long-term success."

"Joining Empower Community Care marks an exciting new chapter for the BSFT Institute," said Dr. Muir. "We are confident that this collaboration will amplify our mission to strengthen families and communities. By integrating with Empower's extensive network, we can expand our reach and deepen our impact on families in need."

ABOUT EMPOWER COMMUNITY CARE

Empower is the leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies. With over 120 employees serving more than 2,000 customers across 50 U.S. states and 35+ countries, Empower's mission is to transform the lives of troubled youth, adults, their families and communities. Our companies use scientifically proven treatments, approaches, and tools to improve services and care available to vulnerable populations. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested $1.7 billion of equity capital. NCP's strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

