emPower Digital Boardroom by Global Governance Advisors is a Game-Changing Workplace Productivity Solution

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Governance Advisors, https://ggainc.com , a leading North American Human Capital Management firm is replacing traditional board portals with a workplace productivity platform engineered for boards of directors and executives, that leverages artificial intelligence, data analytics, and data communications.

Recently shared at the Society for Corporate Governance National Conference , emPower is the first digital boardroom and cloud-based solution that integrates board evaluations, performance scorecards and streaming video into one digital platform. No longer will companies have the need for multiple devices and platforms to manage board and committee meetings, conduct board evaluations and surveys, communicate with stakeholders, perform compensation data entry and analysis as well as print materials like shareholder and annual reports.

"We're excited to present emPower because of its direct benefits to boards," said Peter Landers, Partner at GGA. "Clients are able to effectively prepare for, manage and run all of their board and committee meetings through the platform and evaluate their board's performance through our leading board effectiveness questionnaire that contains pre-populated, market-leading questions all boards should be asking around their performance. It also streamlines the compensation benchmarking process and eliminates the need for spreadsheets to manage performance scorecards and interactions with key stakeholders."

Secure and Unique Digital Boardroom Platform

The emPower platform has three unique modules:

emPowerBoards® transforms how boards of directors and executives prepare for and manage board, executive and committee meetings. emPowerHCM® is a comprehensive peer compensation and performance data analytics and payout reporting engine. emPowerIR® is a dynamic communications engine featuring an automated proxy/survey tabulator, stakeholder data management, and live streaming of all types of stakeholder meetings.

All three modules leverage artificial intelligence and business intelligence architecture and allow for rapid onboarding requiring zero IT implementation. emPower can be accessed from any device, anywhere because it's cloud-based with no solution being more secure.

About Global Governance Advisors

GGA is a leading North American Human Capital Management firm that services boards of directors and senior management by providing transformational HCM governance advisory services and technology. For more information visit: https://ggainc.com

Media Contact

Linaeya Horn-Muller

3522154542

219100@email4pr.com

SOURCE Global Governance Advisors

Related Links

https://ggainc.com

