Empower Energies Completes Construction on 7.6 MW Solar Project for Fortune 100 Office in Ohio

News provided by

Empower Energies

28 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies has completed construction of a 7.6 MW solar installation for a Fortune 100 client at a large commercial office park in Columbus, Ohio.

The project, designed and constructed by Empower Energies, includes a large solar canopy across several parking lots as well as rooftop solar atop 4 and 5-story buildings. Both elements of the project are interconnected with current electrical distribution equipment. The project is expected to generate more than 9 million kWh of green, clean solar energy in the first year of production, offsetting the equivalent of over 6,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide. This will both dramatically lower the site's carbon footprint and ensure a steady supply of clean solar energy for decades to come. 

Empower Energies has so far completed 32.7 MW of operational renewable energy projects for this Fortune 100 client. These projects range from California, Texas, Delaware, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, and Florida, and include solar parking canopies and rooftop solar projects.

Michael Belko, CEO of Empower Energies, said: "This project is another excellent example of our ability to work alongside our clients to build a fully customized solar installation that meets their vision, both for design and energy savings. We are proud of the quality of execution and standard our team is setting for corporate clean energy solutions."

Patrick Corr, COO of Empower Energies, added: "Helping clients assess clean energy solutions across their portfolio of sites nationwide provides a unique opportunity to maximize a client's ROI and address carbon emissions at scale. Time is critical in our mission to mitigate the effects of climate change, and helping our clients decarbonize across multiple sites simultaneously is an efficient and expedient path to achieve that goal."

About Empower Energies

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 1 GW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Empower Energies' leadership team -which includes alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, NRG and Tesla -represents a combined 1.7 GW in clean energy project experience.

