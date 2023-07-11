Empower Energies EPC Division to Execute 35.3 MW of Solar Projects in New York

News provided by

Empower Energies

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies (Empower) is pleased to announce the execution of 5 distributed generation solar projects totaling 35.3 MW with our EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) Services division in upstate New York. These projects were awarded to Empower by a leading clean energy developer as part of a competitive bidding process.

Patrick Corr, Chief Strategy Officer at Empower Energies, said, "We are proud to have the opportunity to complete these projects in NY and help move the needle toward achieving the state's Clean Energy Standard."

New York's Clean Energy Standard mandates that 70% of New York's electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030. These distributed generation solar projects range in size from 6-8 MW each and will make a significant impact toward the state's clean energy and emissions targets.

Michael Williams, Vice President of Sales at Empower Energies, commented, "We look forward to leveraging our strong relationships in the state of New York to build these ground-mount solar systems and demonstrate our EPC team's commitment to quality execution."

About Empower Energies

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 1 GW currently in development. These projects include the second largest solar canopy on the planet for one of its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, Ameresco, and Tesla, represent a combined 3 GW in clean energy project experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan McPherson
[email protected]com

SOURCE Empower Energies

