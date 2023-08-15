Empower Energies Promotes Christopher Lee to CFO to Scale Growing Operations

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies today announced that it has promoted Christopher Lee to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Chris will manage financial operations for a growing company portfolio of over 1 GW of renewable energy projects in development, as well as oversee all company finances, capital markets, project financing, risk management, capital structure and investor relations.

Christopher Lee, CFO of Empower Energies
"It has been a pleasure joining the Empower Energies team and helping to drive its expansion. I look forward to spearheading initiatives across the company to take advantage of further opportunities for growth."

Chris first joined Empower Energies in August 2022 as Vice President of Project Finance. Prior to Empower, Chris was a director at Ameresco, where he worked closely with technical teams and customers on energy efficiency, renewable energy and EPC/ESPC/EaaS projects. His experience also includes roles as VP of Credit at Key Bank, and as a Portfolio Manager at Capital One.

Michael Belko, President & Chief Executive Officer of Empower Energies, remarked: "Chris has consistently demonstrated his alignment with our company culture, his financial acumen, a dedication to process improvement and a focus on teamwork. I look forward to working closely with Chris and leveraging his expertise to continue our growth and path to success."

Patrick Corr, Chief Strategy Officer at Empower Energies, added, "Chris has been a great addition to the team and was an obvious choice for CFO as we continue to grow and expand Empower Energies' portfolio and capabilities. I'm looking forward to working with Chris as we continue on our important mission.

About Empower Energies:

Empower Energies strives to be the leading nationwide provider of turnkey clean energy solutions for the Fortune 500, regional corporations, and public organizations. Our clients trust us to assess, design, finance, and construct their critical projects on time and on budget to meet their ESG goals, reduce their energy costs, and ensure a healthier Earth for future generations.

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 1 GW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, Ameresco, NRG and Tesla, represent a combined 3 GW in clean energy project experience.

