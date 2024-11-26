EMPOWER EVERY STUDENT FOR CIVIC SUCCESS BY SUPPORTING EQUITABLE ACCESS TO SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION THIS GIVING TUESDAY

NATIONAL NONPROFIT THINKING NATION PLEDGES TO DIRECT ALL DONATIONS TO CREATING OPEN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES THAT FOSTER HISTORICAL THINKING, SUPPORT EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, education advocates and learning champions across the country have the opportunity to support equitable access to social studies education. Thinking Nation, a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students to thrive as engaged and critical thinkers for the future of democracy, has pledged to direct all donations received between now and year end to the creation of new, open educational resources that foster historical thinking and support educational opportunity for all.

WHY Far too many students experience history as disconnected from their lives. Thinking Nation seeks to transform this narrative and to equip educators with the tools to teach history as a pathway to civic agency.

Thinking Nation will make a lasting impact by making AI-enabled and data-driven resources freely available to every teacher, equipping classrooms everywhere with the tools necessary to better serve students, empowering the next generation of informed citizens.

By developing new, standards-aligned, open educational resources and making them accessible to every school across the country, Thinking Nation exemplifies the civic approach to education: it will address educational inequity and empower every school to cultivate critical thinking as a vital discipline for active and informed citizenship.

Imagine classrooms where history takes on purpose, where students gain the skills to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our democracy. Imagine a generation ready not just to succeed, but to lead.

Thinking Nation offers a meaningful way to give back during the holiday season and to support educational equity for the future of democracy. Donations to Thinking Nation will generate impact at scale by expanding the reach of free resources and ensuring that every student has the tools to succeed in a thriving democracy.

WHO Thinking Nation was founded on the belief that every student deserves to be empowered with the skills and dispositions necessary to contribute to a flourishing democracy and thrive in an ever-changing world. Social Studies is uniquely set up to provide students with these tools through access to an education that reflects the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences that enhance our pluralistic democracy.

The nonprofit's goal is to empower students to become thinking citizens by providing schools with innovative data-driven curriculum, assessments, and professional support.

WHAT Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday kicks off the season of giving by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 3, 2024, and throughout the year.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Since that time, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world as people and organizations support the initiatives they value and care about.

HOW Join the movement of grassroots donors giving young people the tools they need to shape our shared future by making a contribution of just $7 at thinkingnation.org/donate. Every gift contributes to the development of new, standards-aligned, AI-enabled, data-driven, open educational resources freely available to every teacher in the country.

For more information on Thinking Nation's innovative approach to fostering historical thinking in social studies education or to support the organization's work to transform social studies classrooms across the country, visit thinkingnation.org.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501(c)(3) committed to empowering students to thrive as engaged and critical thinkers by supporting teachers with meaningful curricula, training, and technology to transform social studies education for the future of democracy. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves more than 35,000 students in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org .

Media Contacts

Laura Wessells and Martha Holler

ShinePR for Thinking Nation

[email protected]

SOURCE Thinking Nation