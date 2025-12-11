Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic Joins National Initiative to Support Firefighters' Mental Wellness

Kenosha-based center offering complimentary mental health treatments for firefighters

KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic is offering complimentary mental health treatments for first responders as part of its partnership in the BTL Cares Firefighter Initiative, a wellness campaign developed by BTL Industries to provide mental and emotional health support to firefighters.

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Empower is now offering firefighters complimentary treatments of Exomind, a brain stimulation device that helps reduce depression and optimizes mental health, and Emsculpt NEO, a muscle activation device that builds muscle, burns fat and aids soft tissue injury recovery.

"As we enter the holiday season, it feels especially meaningful to launch this partnership with BTL Industries," says Jenna Saul, M.D., Empower Mental Health & Wellness. "This time of year can be both physically demanding and emotionally heavy for first responders. We're honored to support our local firefighters with treatments that strengthen their bodies, restore balance, and reinforce their overall well-being."

The partnership reflects a greater understanding of the mental toll that first responders endure. For example, studies show that up to 30% of firefighters experience behavioral health issues, and many suffer from chronic fatigue and burnout because of the demanding nature of the job.

Through Exomind, firefighters will gain access to non-invasive, drug-free treatments, which may improve emotional regulation and cognitive function, help with focus and brain fog and improve mood, and treat depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.

With Emsculpt NEO, firefighters can recover from soft tissue injury and build muscle to help prevent future injury.

Local firefighters can learn more or schedule a consultation by calling the clinic at 262-764-0049 or visiting https://www.emhawc.com/.

Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic offers physician-led integrative care, combining scientific innovation with evidence-based practices for lifelong health and wellness.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more.

SOURCE Empower Mental Health and Wellness