Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic Opens Doors in Kenosha: Offering Mental Health Treatment and Physical Therapy

Complimentary Launch Party on Nov. 20 to Showcase EXOMIND, Breakthrough treatment to Optimize Mental Health

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of wellness, grounded in science and driven by an integrated mind-body approach, has arrived in Kenosha. Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic is setting a new benchmark for wellness with procedures and advanced therapies to improve overall well-being and help those struggling with mental health and chronic pain. As part of its launch, Empower will offer EXOMIND TMS, a noninvasive intervention to treat depression, reduce anxiety and food cravings, treat insomnia, and improve cognition and overall wellness.

"At Empower, we believe true wellness comes from treating mind and body as one," said Jenna Saul, M.D., owner of Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic. "My goal is to help patients thrive. Through brain-based therapies and physical treatments that heal, strengthen, and rebalance, our integrated approach brings transformation—less pain, more energy, and healthier, longer lives."

EXOMIND applies magnetic pulses to the head over areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function, and self-control. Research shows patients experience improved mood, sleep, cognition, and reduced food cravings; many report weight loss after treatment.

Dr. Saul, is double board-certified in general and child and adolescent psychiatry and certified in eating disorders treatment. She has dedicated her career to bridging mental and physical health. Her approach integrates psychiatry, neuroscience, and functional medicine—addressing hormonal balance, metabolic health, and lifestyle factors such as nutrition, movement, and stress management.

For fat reduction, muscle growth, and recovery from injury or surgery, the clinic offers Emsculpt NEO, a muscle-activation device for burning fat and building muscle. Another procedure, Emface, provides a comprehensive approach to skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and contouring.

The clinic also offers EMSELLA, which uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions—the equivalent of 11,000 Kegel exercises. The procedure improves incontinence, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate.

Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic is hosting a launch party Thursday, Nov. 20, from noon to 6 p.m. at 4003 80th St., Suite 103 in Kenosha. The event includes wellness sips, small bites, raffles, exclusive launch offers, and live demos. RSVP on Eventbrite or call 262-764-0049.

Additional information is available at www.emhawc.com.

SOURCE Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic