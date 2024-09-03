Empower Partnerships Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Company positions itself for growth with investments in executive roles to further its commitment to helping U.S. companies hire and retain exceptional talent.

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Partnerships (EP), a women- and minority-owned recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and HR consulting company serving multiple industry sectors, today announced executive leadership appointments that further strengthen the company's long-term growth strategy during a challenged economic and hiring market. The company reaffirms its dedication to bolstering client loyalty and increasing its footprint in the mid-market with numerous strategic leadership appointments.

Sarah Peiker has joined as Chief Executive Officer. An acclaimed, forward-looking leader with a proven record of success in the RPO space, Peiker will lead the organization into its next phase of growth with a focus on building out the company's overall business and growth strategy to drive greater market penetration and enable clients to implement the right customized and fully scalable talent programs that propel them forward.

"Amid economic uncertainty and intense competition for talent, businesses must take decisive action to attract and retain top talent to achieve their goals," says Peiker. "When I met the team at EP, I knew instantly the company has unique capabilities to deliver on just that. Backed by exceptional talent with an innate desire to see their clients succeed, I am just thrilled to join this organization."

Concurrent to this appointment, EP announced several other key leadership roles. David Corrigan has joined as Vice President of Sales, leading the charge in delivering net new growth opportunities by filling pipelines and closing new business in support of the company's comprehensive, yet scalable suite of RPO and HR consulting offerings. Meredith Guenther has joined as Vice President of Operations focused on the strategic discipline of ensuring clients receive the highest levels of operational excellence in the delivery of services through EP's proprietary technology tools and customized recruitment processes. Christine Rudella has also joined the leadership team as Senior Director of Marketing responsible for refreshing its brand and driving awareness and preference in the mid-market by establishing highly resonant growth marketing programs. EP has also added several seasoned recruiting leaders to its employee roster.

"Our people are at the core of our organization, embodying our values daily," said MaryAnne Garcia, Founder and Managing Partner. "I could not be any more enthusiastic about these appointments because they underscore the systematic steps we are taking to achieve our goal of establishing EP as a leading player in the mid-market."

Sarina Ryczek, EP's CHRO and Managing Partner, who brought her HR consulting company, Sage186 into Empower in 2022, remains a cornerstone of the company's leadership. She plays a pivotal role in driving organizational growth, enhancing client retention, and fostering a positive company culture. "The current hiring market presents challenges with evolving expectations from both clients and candidates. At EP, we recognize the importance of providing a tailored mix of scalable and flexible talent solutions, including HR consulting services. This approach is crucial for businesses to attract and retain the right talent effectively. We are committed to delivering the precise solutions needed for success."

About Empower Partnerships

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and women- and minority-owned, Empower Partnerships is a strategic, full-lifecycle talent partner elevating acquisition and retention through a consultative approach that drives value, delivers results, and empowers businesses to achieve exceptional business outcomes. The company offers a comprehensive yet fully scalable solution suite consisting of talent acquisition and retention offerings as well as technology tools including © The Predictive Index stack and others to help maintain recruiting integrity. To learn more, visit www.empowerpartnerships.com

