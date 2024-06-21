Empower Pharmacy Named Finalist in Houston Business Journal's Best Family-Owned Business Awards

HOUSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Pharmacy is pleased to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious Best Family-Owned Business Awards, organized by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ). This recognition underscores Empower Pharmacy's commitment to excellence, innovation, and community investment within the Houston business landscape.

The Best Family-Owned Business Awards, presented by HBJ, spotlight companies that not only demonstrate financial success but also exhibit a significant commitment to their community investment. Empower Pharmacy was handpicked by HBJ staff and nominated by esteemed members of the Houston business community for its significant impact as an employer and longstanding presence in the region.

Empower Pharmacy has been categorized within the large company list, demonstrating its substantial presence and impact as a large employer within the Houston area. To qualify for consideration, all nominees had to meet stringent criteria set by HBJ, including being at least 51% owned by the family, involving multiple generations in company operations, and exhibiting longevity in business.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Best Family-Owned Business Awards," said Shaun Noorian, CEO of Empower Pharmacy. "This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to family values and our deep-rooted commitment to serving our community as we grow. Today, Empower has over 1,000 employees with over 90% located in Houston, and remains a family centered thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Empower continues to uphold its commitment to providing personalized healthcare solutions of compounded medicines to providers and patients in the Houston area and beyond. Through its innovative approach to compounding pharmacy, Empower addresses unique patient needs in a mission to help patients live healthier, happier lives.

About Empower Pharmacy:

Empower Pharmacy is one of North America's leading 503A compounding pharmacy and FDA registered 503B outsourcing facility, serving patients with personalized prescription medication throughout the health and wellness markets. Empower Pharmacy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. Empower Pharmacy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivering customized pharmaceutical solutions to more than 25,000 prescribers and several million patients throughout the United States and internationally. For more information about Empower Pharmacy, please visit empowerpharmacy.com.

SOURCE Empower Pharmacy