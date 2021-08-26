Empower Pharmacy Opens North America's Most Advanced Compounding Pharmacy in Houston

The new facility, located in Northwest Houston (7601 N. Sam Houston Parkway W.) and licensed to produce and deliver medicines to consumers, maximizes the use of automation, has a state-of-the-art clean room, utilizes equipment to generate purified water, clean steam, and clean compressed air. It also has a large warehouse capable of storing at least nine months of raw pharmaceutical ingredients to minimize supply chain deficiencies that could interfere with patient care. It commenced operations earlier this month.

We are excited to be at the forefront of change in the industry.

"This innovative facility, combined with our more than 500 dedicated employees, enables us to increase our operational capacity, allowing us to prepare thousands of custom prescriptions each day for millions of patients across the country," said Shaun Noorian, CEO of Empower Pharmacy. "We are setting a new standard for compounded medicine, striving to achieve a superior pharmaceutical experience, from order placement to delivery. Traditional pharmaceutical companies do not empower patients through their current operations, but at Empower Pharmacy, we are hoping to change that by putting our patients first in all decisions to help improve their well-being and quality of life. We are excited to be at the forefront of change in the industry."

Empower Pharmacy held a grand opening event on August 26, 2021, which was attended by customer, company and industry executives and government leaders, including City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I extend my congratulations to Empower Pharmacy on its new facility and look forward to seeing it deliver on the promise of providing access to affordable and innovative pharmaceutical solutions for patients," said Turner. "As mayor of the nation's fourth-largest and most diverse city, I welcome business and ideas that will enhance the quality of life for all Houstonians."

Empower Pharmacy will open a second facility mirroring this new facility, but with a 503B license that allows it to manufacture and deliver compounding medicines directly to hospitals, physician offices and other healthcare institutions.

Scott Brunner, CEO of Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, concluded: "Led by CEO Shaun Noorian, Empower Pharmacy is a leader in pharmacy compounding, pushing the envelope in terms of innovation and technology. With this new state-of-the-art facility, they're not only increasing capacity, but also elevating compliance and safety and – most importantly – the care they provide patients."

About Empower Pharmacy

Headquartered in Houston, Empower Pharmacy is North America's most advanced compounding pharmacy, providing patients and providers access to quality, affordable medication from the nation's premiere facility. It is an FDA registered outsourcing facility and compounding pharmacy that currently compounds more than 2,000 custom-made medications. It works to streamline medical distribution by providing its community of patients and institutions with innovative, low-cost medications to best suit their patients' needs. To learn more, visit empowerpharmacy.com.

SOURCE Empower Pharmacy

Related Links

empowerpharmacy.com

