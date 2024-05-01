Empower Pharmacy Unveils Brand Refresh, Signifying the Next Era of Growth and Innovation During Boon of Consumer Driven Telehealth Care

Amidst a period of significant expansion, Empower Pharmacy embarks on a strategic rebranding initiative, aimed at enhancing customer and employee experience and reinforcing its commitment to excellence

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Pharmacy, the country's most advanced compounding pharmacy, today announced a significant milestone with the launch of its brand refresh, signaling the start of a new chapter aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and elevating patient, provider, and employee experiences. This comprehensive update reflects the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity represented by a vibrant brand, redesigned website, and new employee talent program.

The brand refresh marks a new era for Empower, highlighting its dedication to enhancing services for customers and employees alike. By actively seeking feedback from both groups, Empower ensures that customers' and employees' needs are met, and experiences continually improved, underscoring the company's ongoing dedication to excellence through responsiveness and improvement.

"We are launching this fresh approach to meet the needs of our consumers – both patients and providers – on their wellness journey through quality and affordable customized medication," said Shaun Noorian, CEO of Empower. "Our growth throughout the last decade has mirrored the transformation of pharmacy from big box retail brick-and-mortar to consumer-driven health and wellness telehealth." Telehealth is serving consumers nationwide with reportedly more than 35% of individuals aged 18 and over relying on telemedicine in the past year.

Empower's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Nicole R. Braley, highlighted that "recent surveys indicate that 71% of respondents have turned to online pharmacies in the last one to three years, highlighting the demand for better digital services.1 As part of our strategic rebranding, we are striving to ensure the greater market fully understands the opportunities available through a compounding pharmacy. By exceeding expectations in how we meet their needs, we set a new standard for the industry."

Key elements of the brand refresh include a new visual identity that showcases Empower's commitment to excellence and innovation. The redesigned website improves user experience, offering easier access to essential information and services. Updated product packaging aligns with the renewed visual identity, reinforcing Empower's focus on quality, safety, and innovation. Enhanced messaging across all platforms supports the company's goals for improved patient access, emphasizing personalized care and empowering both patients and healthcare professionals.

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, the brand refresh is also embodied in Empower U, a comprehensive internal program designed to empower and engage team members. Through Empower U, employees will receive training and resources to enhance their skills, including the ability to earn continuing education units (CEUs) for licensed employees, and contribute to the company's success.

"At Empower, we believe in investing in our employees and ensuring they have the best employee experience," said Empower's Chief People Officer, Scott Leuchter. "Empower U reflects this commitment and is focused on engaging, enabling and enriching our people so they can impact their team members, patients, providers and communities they serve. Together, these changes demonstrate our ongoing commitment to enhance the experiences of our employees and customers."

Empower Pharmacy's brand refresh reaffirms its position as the trusted leader in the compounding pharmacy industry, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to patients, providers, and their employees.

About Empower Pharmacy

Empower Pharmacy is North America's leading 503A compounding pharmacy serving patients with personalized prescription medication throughout the health and wellness markets. Empower Pharmacy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinic Services, LLC. Empower Pharmacy is headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivering customized pharmaceutical solutions to more than 25,000 prescribers and several million patients throughout the United States and internationally. For more information about Empower Pharmacy, please visit empowerpharmacy.com.

1 ASOP Foundation. (2023). AMERICANS' PERCEPTION AND USE OF ONLINE PHARMACIES: ASOP Foundation 2023 Consumer Survey. Retrieved from https://asopfoundation.pharmacy/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/ASOP-Foundation-Consumer-Behavior-Survey-Key-Findings-2023.pdf

SOURCE Empower Pharmacy