Empower Women That Rock: Founded by Eva Kalivas Krieger is Paving the Way for Female Leadership and Mentorship

Transforming Potential into Leadership Through Connection and Empowerment

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Women That Rock Inc., (EWTR) proudly announces its commitment to empowering women across various industries through a unique network that fosters authentic connections and tailored mentorship. Founded by Eva Kalivas Krieger, a 401k retirement planning expert and specialist with over 30 years of experience. EWTR empowers female executives by fostering a supportive community focused on career and personal growth. This nationwide network provides mentorship and resources to help women achieve their professional goals.

Eva Kalivas Krieger, Accredited Investment Fiduciary, CPFA -- Founder & President of Empower Women That Rock

As Eva Kalivas Krieger, the founder and President, states, "Empower Women That Rock has established a dynamic network of driven, successful female executives and leaders across multiple industries nationwide. Our mission is to elevate and empower our members through collaboration and the sharing of comprehensive resources, backed by unwavering support. By fostering meaningful mentorships, we aspire to inspire and equip young women with the tools and opportunities they need to achieve success and make a lasting impact. We believe that one chain is stronger when linked together, and our vision is for our members to flourish both professionally and personally. Together, we can be victorious!"

Eva's vision is supported by Michelle Fountain-Lee, the Vice President of the foundation, who states, "What distinguishes EWTR is its dedication to creating pathways for women to thrive. We focus on building genuine connections and offering personalized mentorship that unlocks potential, inspires confidence, and fosters a new generation of empowered leaders."

The official launch of Empowering Women Who Rock (EWTR) is scheduled for October 30th, 2024. This pivotal event will unite like-minded individuals in a collective effort to ignite a powerful movement dedicated to empowering women. More than just a launch, it will serve as a catalyst for change, bringing together passionate advocates who share a vision of community and support for women everywhere. Together, we will foster connections and inspire action, creating a strong network that champions women's personal and professional growth and amplifies their voices in the pursuit of a more equitable future.

In discussing the current landscape for women entrepreneurs, Eva highlighted a significant barrier: "Women often exhibit greater risk aversion in investing and entrepreneurship compared to men. This can hinder their willingness to take a chance on themselves. We need to encourage women to embrace calculated risks and to support one another in this journey."

EWTR's initiatives are designed to empower women by providing comprehensive resources and unwavering support. "Our mission is to empower women by fostering collaboration and sharing resources, enabling them to achieve both their professional and personal goals," Eva emphasized.

The organization will not only benefit female executives but also inspire the next generation of leaders through mentorship programs aimed at high school girls. "By connecting these young women with mentors from our network, we aim to equip them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed," Eva stated.

Empower Women That Rock stands out by its commitment to creating an intimate, industry-agnostic network. "We believe in the strength of collaboration and the power of unity. Our members are encouraged to support one another, reinforcing the idea that a chain is stronger when linked together," Eva explained.

Eva's perspective resonates with leaders in the business community. Rob Goldman, a long-time associate, remarked, "Eva's dedication and the organization's impactful mentoring programs are paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic world. I want my daughter to grow up in an environment where she can achieve her dreams without barriers."

As a movement founded on the principles of empowerment and support, EWTR invites female executives, aspiring leaders, and allies to join their mission. Together, we can create a future where women thrive as leaders and innovators in their respective fields.

For more information about Empower Women That Rock, to get involved, become a sponsor or to learn about upcoming events, please visit www.womenrock.world/donate

About Empower Women That Rock:

Empower Women That Rock is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a robust network of female executives. Founded by Eva Kalivas Krieger, she aims to provide comprehensive resources, unwavering support, and opportunities for these empowered leaders to thrive. By fostering meaningful mentorships, we inspire and equip young women with the tools and opportunities they need to achieve success and make a lasting impact.

Contact:

Liana Zavo

12128147176

[email protected]

SOURCE Empower Women That Rock