Empower Your Workforce with LifeLabs Learning's New Membership Featuring Live Workshops

Limitless access to live virtual workshops, not video recordings, sets the new LifeLabs Learning Membership apart from other on-demand learning products on the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning, the source for instantly useful manager and team upskilling programs, today announced LifeLabs Learning Membership, bringing the essential features of LifeLabs Learning's popular skills workshops to an easier-to-access, annual membership program with new live learning experiences. Amidst skills shortages and economic uncertainty, providing new and better skills for employees and teams is a top priority among learning and development (L&D) professionals. In fact, 89% agree that proactively building employee skills for today and tomorrow will help navigate the evolving future of work, the LinkedIn 2023 Workplace Learning Report states.

The new flexible and accessible LifeLabs Learning Membership allows business leaders and L&D pros to build skills training programs specifically for their employees with unrestricted access to science-backed workshops and new group practice and coaching sessions.

With LifeLabs Learning Membership, members benefit from:

  • Unlimited access to daily live workshops that bring together learners from multiple companies
  • Virtual workshops that allow learners to attend at their own pace and on their own schedule
  • Live, interactive group practice and feedback sessions that immerse learners in real-life scenarios to practice and apply leadership and coaching skills
  • Shorter versions of popular, foundational workshops designed to accommodate busy schedules
  • Streamlined booking, dedicated client onboarding, results tracking, and more in one user-friendly platform

"At LifeLabs, one of our values is to Always Be Learning," said LifeLabs CEO Priscila Bala. "We've taken this value to heart and created the new LifeLabs Membership based on feedback from our clients and community. Our clients have always said that they love our facilitators and our live workshops, but they wanted it to be easier to provide our programs at scale to their employees. With Membership, I'm thrilled to announce that we're making it possible for companies to do just that."

LifeLabs Learning Membership was created in response to customer feedback, expanding the company's offerings to meet everyone's needs: those who prefer private programs exclusive to their teams as well as those seeking the flexibility and accessibility offered by the new Membership program. The new program allows members to choose a plan geared toward: accelerating success for anyone in the workforce, building foundational one-on-one management skills, or deepening team and group leadership skills. Each plan features live virtual workshops with expert facilitators enabling direct engagement, instead of static video recordings.

"A key differentiator of Membership from our private program is the ability for learners to take workshops with peers from other companies. This creates opportunities for them to broaden their networks and exchange valuable insights while learning new skills to accelerate their success in the workplace," said Bala. "With unlimited access, members can now take a live workshop as many times as they like, whenever it works for their schedule."

LifeLabs Learning Membership is available now and starts at $500 per year, per learner. More information is available at https://www.lifelabslearning.com/membership.

About LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed management, team, and executive training programs. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster. LifeLabs' focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to a big impact. It makes these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems. Some of LifeLabs' clients include Venmo, BlackRock, Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Yale, Glossier, and Lyft. LifeLabs Learning is an Inc. 5000 company.

