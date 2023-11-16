Empower Yourself to Change the World with This New Color-Change Pendant

COLFAX, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember those magical mood rings that we had as kids that changed colors with the warmth of our hand? Well, Jada Designs' new Change the World pendant has oceans that magically transform from earthy brown to brilliant blue when you touch them. It's a daily, wearable reminder of the power that each of us has to change the world.

See video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/rRk91s8sCKg?si=i6FgQFxzJ6M_jxmS

You Can CHANGE THE WORLD Each pendant comes on a 30” chain so that you can hold it and watch it change while you wear it.

And with the purchase of each pendant, Jada Designs will plant a tree through American Forests. "Our goal is to plant 1 million trees with our Change the World pendant campaign," states Jill Kelly, the pendant's designer and president of Jada Designs. "Trees are the single longest living organisms on the planet. A single mature tree produces enough oxygen to supply the annual oxygen needs for two people! And a single tree can absorb as much harmful carbon dioxide per year as a car produces while driving 26,000 miles! It just goes to show how a small effort on our part can make a huge difference to our planet."

Ms. Kelly continues, "We wanted to create a beautiful and vibrant symbol of our world to inspire people and to get them thinking about how they can change the world. When you touch the Change the World pendant and you watch the colors change, you think 'Wow, I did this with just the touch of my hand!' It starts you thinking about what else you can do to change the world."

