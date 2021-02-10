EMPOWER360 and Gateway Health Partner to Bring More Care to Underserved Communities

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPOWER360 powered by Spark360, and Gateway Health Plan Inc. ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced a new partnership aimed to provide Gateway Health's members with an enhanced level of care focused on closing the gaps in healthcare disparities.



EMPOWER360 is a proven value-driven primary care model that provides a higher level of care focused on improving patient outcomes with providers spending more time with patients. For the first time, providers, specialists, technology and patients are all joined together in one ecosystem to implement care plans and drive positive lifestyle and behavioral changes.



The EMPOWER360 membership model includes unlimited concierge-level access to preventive care, onsite pharmacist consultation for medication therapy management, injury care, treatment for acute and chronic medical conditions and on-site lab work. Empower360's flat rate membership model is a paradigm shift in providing increased access to healthcare with more care and less cost, including:



24/7 access to an Empower360 provider

Medication Therapy Management with an EMPOWER360 Pharmacist

No copays or deductibles for members who qualify

As much time as needed during provider appointments

Little to no wait time to see a provider and same day/next day sick appointments

Specialist video consultations with Gateway certified specialists in Empower360 offices with a provider present

Comprehensive testing panel for both physical and mental well-being

"The EMPOWER360 and Gateway Health partnership provides a revolutionary and sustainable healthcare model for underserved populations that is not reliant on grant money. Our model puts the person first. And as a physician, I took an oath that everyone deserves the same higher level of care despite income, race or creed. At Empower360 we believe that we can achieve this goal by simplifying the system and only focusing on the needs of our patients and providing exceptional service," said Dr. Zane Gates, Chief Medical Officer, EMPOWER360. "We must acknowledge the innovative and forward-thinking leadership at Gateway Health who recognize the problems with our current system and are willing to partner with EMPOWER360 on this new, value-driven primary care model that will change the face of healthcare for those in need."



Gateway Health has served the most vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid populations across the Commonwealth for nearly 30 years. Through its leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine to deliver whole person care to the communities it serves.

"At Gateway Health, we care for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest," said Glenn Pomerantz, M.D., Senior Vice President of Health Services, Gateway Health. "We believe that to truly care for a person's health, we need a different kind of healthcare. We're facing major healthy equity issues in Pennsylvania that must be addressed by healthcare providers and payers. Our partnership with EMPOWER360 will provide our members with the additional resources, support, information, tools and guidance they need to thrive."



Dr. Zane Gates, a pharmacy and medical school graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, was focused on inventing a new model for providing better healthcare at a lower cost. That model eventually became Empower360. Dr. Gates and Co-CEO, Jordan Taradash, have created a disruptive direct pay model in healthcare delivery that cuts out administrative and bureaucratic barriers existing in traditional healthcare systems. EMPOWER360 has clinics in Altoona, Cheswick and Johnstown, and has expansion plans to open three more clinics in Sheraden, Southpointe and Wexford in 2021.

For more information, please contact Jordan Taradash, [email protected] , (888) 330-6891, ext. 715.



About EMPOWER360 , powered by Spark360

EMPOWER360, powered by Spark360, is value-driven Direct Primary Care for individuals and employers serving Western and Central Pennsylvania including Cheswick, Altoona, and Johnstown. EMPOWER360 provides its members with a higher level of care and exceptional member service focused on improving patient outcomes. EMPOWER360 focuses on people and delivering better healthcare to everyone in our communities. Dr. Zane Gates, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of EMPOWER360, has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. He is carrying out his lifelong mission to close the gaps in healthcare disparities. He was the son of a single, minority mother and grew up in the Medicaid system.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.gatewayhealthplan.com

