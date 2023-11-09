Empowered Cookie Releases Two New Flavors of their Low-Carb, Diabetic-Friendly Soft Baked Cookies - Just in Time for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here, and Empowered Cookie has given their two best-selling flavors a seasonal make-over. Looking to enjoy the sweet taste of the holidays without the sugar crash? Check out these two new flavors, Pumpkin Chai Ginger Molasses and Peppermint Double Chocolate Chunk. These deliciously chewy cookies pack a guilt-free secret: they are low-carb, high fiber, high protein, diabetic-friendly, blood sugar balancing, dairy-free and contain 7 grams of plant-based protein.

Pumpkin Chai Ginger Molasses Cookies Peppermint Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies

How is this possible? How can these thick, chewy, soft cookies provide all of this, and still be so tasty?

The secret is in the special recipe, developed by Natalia Barr, a pastry chef, former athlete, and the founder of Empowered Cookie. Natalia chose to replace traditional flour with Almond Flour and ground Flax Seeds to give the cookie a chewy texture while offering protein & fiber. The cookies are sweetened with Coconut Nectar instead of refined sugar which makes them suitable for diabetics and those looking to balance their blood sugar. Empowered Cookies have won the attention of foodies, athletes, parents with children who have food allergies, and health-conscious snackers everywhere. Customers enjoy them as a breakfast cookie because they taste like a buttery treat but are vegan and gluten-free.

Selling both directly from the Empowered Cookie website, and now starting to appear nationwide on the shelves of food retailers, Natalia's creations have also been featured in Forbes, Parade, and several healthy food magazines in recent months. Normally available in six mouthwatering flavors all year, Empowered Cookie was excited to create these much anticipated new holiday flavors, providing delicious snacks and meal replacements for everyone over the upcoming holiday season. Made with organic ingredients, Empowered Cookies are becoming THE recommended cookie by nutritionists and dieticians – generally a very tough audience for cookies.

"As a pastry chef and former athlete, I understand the need for gourmet performance snacks that you can take on-the-go, that are as good for you as they are delicious," stated Natalia Barr, the founder of Empowered Cookie. "You don't have to sacrifice taste for health. You CAN have a delicious, convenient snack that both your nutritionist AND fitness trainer will approve of. These are the only cookies that belong in your gym bag. We've cut the junk without compromising our fresh out of the oven taste & texture."

These two new seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Chai Ginger Molasses, and Peppermint Double Chocolate Chunk are available today in a limited batch, while supplies last – but there are also six other flavors to choose from year-round. Customers can also order variety packs of all six flavors– so they can discover which one will become their personal favorite health alternative snack. To learn more, and order what may be a very popular holiday gift, visit http://www.empoweredcookie.com today.

About Empowered Cookie

Empowered Cookie was founded by Natalia Barr, a pastry chef and former athlete who's passionate about baking the best tasting cookies with the healthiest ingredients. The company seeks to empower people to choose foods that offer both nutritional value and are a pleasure to enjoy. To learn more, visit www.empoweredcookie.com, and see what you have been missing today.

Media Contact –

Natalia Barr, Empowered Cookie

[email protected]

415-694-1799

