Empowered Mind & Wellness Brings Next-Generation Technology to Optimize Mental Health

Complimentary Open House on Feb. 12 to Showcase EXOMIND

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered Mind & Wellness is bringing hope to individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, OCD, and other mental health disorders. The practice is one of the first in the area to offer EXOMIND, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive, brain stimulation procedure designed to lessen anxiety, reduce symptoms of depression and enhance cognitive functioning without medication.

Dr. Monica Faria, MD, FASAM, is a UCLA-trained, double board-certified General and Addiction Psychiatrist who founded Arizona Professionals Health Program in 2019. In partnership with Dr. Michael Dekker, DO, FASAM, a longtime colleague and fellow double board-certified General and Addiction Psychiatrist, they founded Empowered Mind & Wellness, a physician-led mental health clinic that supports emotional wellness and long-term recovery.

"Both Dr. Michael Dekker and I are double board-certified psychiatrists, including Addiction Psychiatry, and we've spent years working with complex cases. That experience allows us to take a much deeper, more personalized approach to care," says Dr. Faria, co-founder of Empowered Mind & Wellness. "We are committed to helping them achieve sustainable health, clarity and career longevity through tailored treatment plans," says co-founder Dr. Dekker.

EXOMIND, is an innovative treatment that provides a highly effective and medication-free option for improving mental health. With EXOMIND, an applicator delivers gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity, targeting areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. Patients frequently report improved sleep quality, increased energy levels and enhanced emotional resilience. Clinical studies have also shown additional benefits, including reduced food cravings and weight loss after six treatments.

Empowered Mind & Wellness delivers a science-driven approach to wellness, supporting all individuals with their mental health. The practice also offers ketamine assisted psychotherapy.

Empowered Mind & Wellness is hosting an EXOMIND Open House on Feb. 12, 3–7 p.m. at 14256 N Northsight Blvd, Suite 110 in Scottsdale, AZ. Attendees can demo the EXOMIND treatment and enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes and special pricing. To RSVP, please call 480-561-0141. To learn more about Empowered Mind & Wellness at Arizona Professionals Health Program, visit: www.arizonaphp.net.

SOURCE Empowered Mind & Wellness