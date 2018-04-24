Empowered Wellness Announces Summer Camp Location in Santa Barbara

Located 80 miles from Los Angeles, across the street from The University of California, Santa Barbara in a closed and private facility, the camp provides parents and their campers a scientific and sustainable approach to weight loss. Obesity, specifically in young people has rapidly become a growing epidemic with 90% of obese children becoming obese adults.

Empowered Wellness has tapped Eliza Kingsford, as its Co-Founder and Executive Director. She is a licensed psychotherapist with over 10 years of experience working in the health and wellness space specifically with young people. Her renowned book, "Brain Powered Weight-loss," was featured in Shape, Parade and Live Naturally Magazine. She has appeared on such shows as Doctor Oz, Dr. Phil and more. Eliza worked directly with top researchers, conducting research on weight management strategies, food addiction and obesity treatments to create the EW program structure for its camp.

"Campers come to Empowered Wellness to learn about body image, self-acceptance, and lifestyle habits that will help change their shape and daily habits. It's a different approach to weight loss, personally catered to the individual. It is an opportunity to create self-love and experience new adventures in a beautiful location," said Kingsford. Empowered Wellness methods provide long-term solutions instead of "fad diets" in a non-judgmental space to change the trajectory of weight gain, and to move into adulthood with tools to lead a healthy lifestyle.

While there is a strong clinical element to this program, our camp is also designed to provide the ultimate summer camp experience. Campers will participate in activities, ranging from arts and crafts, swimming, basketball, hiking, outdoor games, kayaking, surfing, visiting Disneyland, Universal Studios, and the Channel Islands.

Camp is open to young adults ages 13-24. Summer Sessions begin June 17, 2018. Sign-ups are open now (April, 2018). Spots are limited. The 4-week session 1 is June 17-July 14. Session 2 is July 15-August 11. The 6-week session is June 17-June 28. The 8-week session is June 17-August 11. Family camps are also available. Additional information and pricing to be found on the Empowered Wellness (www.empoweredwellness.com) or call 844-280-1190 to find out more information.

About Empowered Wellness: Empowered Wellness is a health and wellness organization for teenagers and young adults that is reinventing the weight loss space by helping individuals break through the frustrating cycle of obesity and achieve sustainable results by teaching repeatable techniques, habits, and skills based on scientific and clinical research.

CONTACT

Nicole Dunn

Dunn Pellier Media

310.362.6131/nicole@dunnpelliermedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowered-wellness-announces-summer-camp-location-in-santa-barbara-300634722.html

SOURCE Empowered Wellness