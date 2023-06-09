Empowered21's 'Amsterdam2023' Conference Available Online: Registration Now Open

Global Event Unites Believers in Fulfilling Great Commission by 2033

TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered21, a relational leadership network representing the more than 650 million Spirit-empowered Christians, will host Amsterdam2023, a three-day conference and one-day stadium event on June 21-24, 2023, at Amsterdam RAI & Olympic Stadium. Influential leaders and powerful speakers are gathering at this international event to launch a decade of unprecedented evangelism to see the gospel reach every person on earth by 2033. Thousands will attend in-person, but a free online option is now available for virtual attendance, as well.

"For those who cannot attend Amsterdam 2023 in-person, all the general sessions will be available to watch live online via the event's website for free. For a small fee, viewers can also watch the breakout sessions of their choosing. We want everyone to be able to benefit from the training and encouragement God is providing through this event, whether they're with us in Amsterdam or with us online," shared Empowered21 Global Chair, Dr. Billy Wilson.

Registration is now open for people to watch the online version of this conference at https://register.amsterdam2023.com/Amsterdam2023.

Empowered21 has also recently launched a 21-day prayer initiative, encouraging individuals to pray leading up to and through the conference. Prayer guides can be found at www.amsterdam2023.com.

With the goal of catalyzing a new era of evangelism by re-personalizing the Great Commission, Empowered21 believes that Amsterdam2023 will kick off the most significant decade of growth in the history of the Church. It will do this by calling Christians to fulfill the Great Commission by the year 2033—significantly marking the 2,000-year anniversary of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus and the birth of the Church on the Day of Pentecost.

"I believe we're entering the most important decade of evangelistic effort in the history of the Church," said Dr. Wilson. "For the past 2,000 years, Christians have been praying for the fulfillment of the Great Commission. Today, we're closer than we've ever been before. It's imperative that we come together prayerfully and collaboratively, fully committed to take the news of Jesus to every person on earth."

The international event will feature more than 150 influential leaders and powerful speakers to launch this transformative decade. Amsterdam2023 will equip believers from across the globe to:

Collaborate cross-culturally about the Great Commission

Innovate new ways to reach more people with the Gospel

Experience the power of the Holy Spirit

Inspire a greater vision of God's heart for the world

"A new era of evangelism is dawning. We have the technology, the resources, and the people. Let's finish the task," Dr. Wilson encouraged. "Join us in Amsterdam as we intercede, collaborate and mobilize to reach the world with the message of Jesus."

Participating Ministry Leaders:

E.A. Adeboye, Redeemed Christian Church of God

Brian Alarid , America Prays & World Prays

, America Prays & World Prays Glyn Barrett, Audacious Church

Andy Byrd , YWAM

, YWAM Christine Caine , A21 and Zoe Church Europe

, A21 and Stephan & Anne Christiansen , Jesus Church

, Chroma Worship

Dunamis Music

Russell Evans , Planetshakers

, Planetshakers Ben Fitzgerald , Awakening Europe

, Awakening Europe Claudio Freidzon , Rey de Reyes Church

, Alton Garrison , Acts 2 Journey Initiative

, Acts 2 Journey Initiative Mart Green, Hobby Lobby

Bobby Gruenewald , YouVersion

, YouVersion Nick Hall , PULSE

, PULSE Teo Hayashi , Dunamis Movement

, Dunamis Movement Desmond Henry , GNE

, GNE Rob Hoskins , OneHope

, OneHope Cindy Jacobs , Generals International

, Generals International Dr. Todd Johnson , Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary

, Cash Luna, Casa De Dios

Wonsuk Ma , ORU

, ORU Nathan Morris , Shake the Nations

, Shake the Nations Niko Njotorahardjo, Gereja Bethel Indonesia

Joe Oden , Assemblies of God, USA

, Assemblies of God, Andrew, Kevin & Wendy Palau , Luis Palau Association

, Luis Palau Association Terry Parkman , OneHope and Empowered21

, OneHope and Empowered21 Planetshakers

Goodwill Shana, Word of Life International

Ed Stetzer , Talbot School of Theology at Biola University

, Talbot School of Theology at ORU Worship

Jean-Luc Trachsel , Europe Shall Be Saved

, Europe Shall Be Saved Mattheus van der Steen , Harvest Fields International

, Harvest Fields International Mark Varughese , Kingdomcity

, Kingdomcity Rick Warren , Finishing the Task

, Finishing the Task Markus Wenz, Gospel Forum

Billy Wilson , ORU and Empowered21

, ORU and Empowered21 Nicky Gumbel , Alpha

, Alpha Daniel Kolenda , CFAN

, CFAN Bill Johnson , Bethel

, Bethel Samuel Rodriguez , NHCLC

For more information or to register, visit www.amsterdam2023.com.

About Empowered21

Empowered21 is a global Spirit-empowered movement working to connect the generations for blessing, impartation and a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the 21st century. Its U.S. office is on the campus of Oral Roberts University, of which Empowered21 Global Chair Dr. Billy Wilson is president. To learn more, visit www.empowered21.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi McDow, A. Larry Ross Communications

[email protected]

972-267-1111

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998684/Amsterdam2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Empowered21