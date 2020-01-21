EmpowerID Named an 'Overall Leader' in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Identity-as-as-Service (IDaaS) - IGA

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpowerID has been named a Product Leader, an Innovation Leader, and an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2019 Leadership Compass Report on IDaaS – IGA platforms. IDaaS – IGA, which refers to the management and governance of corporate, partner and consumer identities from a cloud-based service, is a key component of enterprise security and automation in the current era of digital transformation. Read the full report here: https://info.empowerid.com/kc-idaas-iga-report.

KuppingerCole is an international and respected independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe that focuses on Information Security. Using standardized criteria to provide an in-depth assessment of 15 vendors offering an IDaaS – IGA platform, KuppingerCole noted that "EmpowerID is one of the few vendors in the market delivering a comprehensive IAM Suite covering all areas of IAM."

KuppingerCole stated that the cloud-based delivery of Identity Provisioning and Access Governance capabilities is well underway: "The Improved time-to-value of these platforms has prioritized the adoption of IDaaS for traditional IGA use cases, helping IDaaS IGA to increasingly become the preferred choice of customers for IAM purchases globally."

KuppingerCole recognized EmpowerID as an Innovation Leader for delivering a customer-oriented approach towards evolving and emerging business requirements, features, and compatibility based on the "number of strong capabilities in certain areas such as SoD, but also the depth of integration to target systems beyond what we commonly find in other solutions." EmpowerID's functional strength and completeness earned the designation of Product Leader from KuppingerCole, who stated, "EmpowerID delivers a very broad feature set for Identity and Access Management, going well beyond Identity Provisioning but with tight integration to these core features." And EmpowerID was awarded KuppingerCole's designation as an Overall Leader for its cumulative positive ratings given to the platform's functionality, interoperability, usability, security and integration.

"IT leaders are very concerned about continuity as they move from on-premise to cloud-based identity. With EmpowerID, they can deploy the most complete IGA feature set available to both environments for optimal performance and security. We are very pleased with the ongoing recognition from KuppingerCole of EmpowerID's demonstrated capabilities," said Patrick Parker, EmpowerID's CEO. He also stated that "EmpowerID will continue to be a pioneer in extending the 'everything is a workflow' approach to the cloud, while leveraging Kubernetes, Microservices, Docker, Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). SCIM and other promising technologies to accelerate EmpowerID's industry-leading time to value and return on investment."

About EmpowerID | The All-in-One Identity Management and Cloud Security Platform

EmpowerID is an award-winning all-in-one enterprise Identity Management and Cloud Security suite that manages millions of cloud and on-premise identities around the globe for many of the world's largest organizations in all industries, including banks, manufacturers, energy producers, retailers, non-profits, distributors, financial services, software companies, service providers, governments and schools.

EmpowerID delivers the broadest range of ready to use IAM functionality available in an integrated platform. In-depth, out of the box solutions include: Single Sign-On, user provisioning, identity governance, group management, role mining, delegated identity administration, password management, Privileged Access Management (PAM), SharePoint Online and Office 365 management, and an identity platform for application developers. EmpowerID offers deep integration with SAP and hundreds of other industry platforms. EmpowerID offers the latest advances in machine learning, role mining analytics, RBAC, ABAC and Policy-Based Access Control coupled with over 1,000 ready to use IAM workflows and a visual workflow designer to help organizations implement the optimal identity model for cutting administrative workloads, reducing costs and improving governance.

Visit https://www.empowerID.com for more information or contact us at 877.996.4276 in North America and at +1.614.652.6825 from elsewhere in the world.

EmpowerID Media Contact EmpowerID:

Phillip Hannegan

+1.614.652.6425

phillip.hannegan@empowerID.com

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/empowerID

Like Us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/EmpowerID/220903377569

Explore our documentation: https://dotnetworkflow.jira.com/wiki/spaces/E2D/overview

Copyright ©2020. All Rights Reserved. EmpowerID is a registered trademark and trade name of The Dot Net Factory, LLC.

Related Images

empowerid-logo.png

EmpowerID logo

Trademark and Trade Name of The Dot Net Factory, LLC

SOURCE EmpowerID

Related Links

https://www.empowerid.com

