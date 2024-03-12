Empowering 31,000 Lives Annually: Caminar's Impact Report Unveils Ongoing Commitment to Bay Area Mental Health Needs

Local behavioral health organization continues building strength and stability through comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caminar , a leading Bay Area behavioral health care agency, today released its annual Impact Report for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Over the last twelve months, Caminar's programs and services reached more than 31,000 youth, adults, and families across six Bay Area and Northern California counties through services that include counseling, addiction treatment, housing support, and education programs.

Behavioral health needs continue to increase, with the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reporting that among individuals experiencing housing insecurity, one of California's ongoing challenges, nearly 21% have a serious mental health condition . Caminar remains steadfast in its devotion to promoting mental wellness and accessibility for all and within the last year was able to assist 14,283 individuals through housing outreach efforts, providing stable housing and comprehensive supportive services to ensure their continued residence.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional care to our clients, grounded in the highest standards of science and compassion. None of this would be achievable without the unwavering support we receive from our employees, board members, donors, and the greater community. We thank them for enabling us to create ripples of positive change in the lives of clients and their families," says Mark Cloutier, MPP, MPH, CEO of Caminar.

Throughout the last fiscal year, Caminar had the opportunity to broaden its impact and expand its services. As a contractor of Contra Costa's Health, Housing, and Homelessness (H3) Program in partnership with Contra Costa's Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD), Caminar has provided two categories of assistance to at least 59 families involved with the child welfare system. In addition, the organization has developed new programs such as the Expressive Arts Program, which brings the therapeutic power of the arts to clients in San Mateo; and the Healthy Equitable and Respectful Together (HEART) Program, which offers support and safe space to build healthy relationships to bring an end to domestic and intimate partner violence.

In continuing to meet the needs of its community, Caminar expanded its team in 2023, by welcoming a number of new executives and board members. Three new C-suite executives have joined the organization including: Chief Clinical Officer, Audrey Klein, PhD, MBA; Chief People and Equity Officer, Sherita Nzali, MS, MBA; and Executive Director for Mild to Moderate Services, Daryl Tilghman, PhD. Several new board members have joined the agency as well, including Joanne Wu Jennings, Gio Granato, PhD, Daniel Kwak, and Carmen Román, PhD.

Caminar's dedication to extending its reach in the community doesn't stop at providing services. Last November, the agency hosted its Annual Fall In Celebration event featuring an exclusive panel interview with former professional baseball player and mental health advocate Drew Robinson and Director of Mental Health and Wellness Dr. Shana Alexander, both from the San Francisco Giants. Caminar events expand awareness of the growing mental health needs in the community by helping to destigmatize care access.

Caminar is a leading behavioral health organization that supports 31,000 youths and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. Through 60 different programs focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery across five counties, Caminar delivers high-quality services to those with complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs. The organization was founded in 1964 and is driven by compassion, science, and an understanding of root causes. To learn more, please visit www.caminar.org.

