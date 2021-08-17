Empowering a Billion Women (EBW) Ranks #28 on Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and Celebrates by Creating $1,000,000 in Scholarships for Women of Color

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering a Billion Women Worldwide (EBW Worldwide) ranks #28 on Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and with this today announced it will be awarding $1,000,000 in one-year scholarships along with its partners to find, educate, train, and support 1,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs for its 2022 programs. This Initiative is meant to help stimulate the economy through the power of women's innovation and forge a pathway for women to advance beyond the pandemic.

"Access to opportunity, education and a support system for success is key to breaking the historical biases that have previously held women back from reaching their fullest social, health and economic potential. We are excited to bring this initiative to life with our partners to help stimulate the economy and create jobs post pandemic" says Linda Pringle Evans, Dean of The EBW Business School for Women.

To find the world's most outstanding women of color, EBW started with a list of over 600 women's organizations. From this list, the EBW selection committee is narrowing its list to the top 100 women's organizations globally based on the following criteria. Organizations were chosen based on impact, reach, quality and depth of programs, reputation, leadership and brand. For winning organizations, EBW is providing one-year scholarships for 10 of their top members, each worth $1000.00. Organizations and those 10 leaders from each will be highlighted on The EBW Network. The list of 100 will be announced in the EBW Top 100 Global Women's Organizations on November 7, 2021.

"We are so proud to bring to light the world's top 1,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs from the EBW Top 100 Global Women's Organizations. Our greatest desire is that these women will gain access to new opportunities, know-how and connections. Together, these benefits are structured to help them fast track a new future enabling them to have the tools and support to succeed as leaders, entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs" says Ingrid Vanderveldt, Founder and CEO of EBW Worldwide.

EBW's educational programming and mentorship school begins in January 2022. To learn about the EBW 100, the 1,000 Women of Color initiative and or if you are interested in partnership or sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about EBW Education please go to www.ebw2020.com.

ABOUT EBW WORLDWIDE

Empowering a Billion Women 2020 d/b/a EBW Worldwide is mission driven for-profit company that is focused on the S ocial, H ealth and E conomic empowerment of women and our partners and clients worldwide (The SHEconomy Project). EBW has two primary investment divisions: EBW 2020 focused on investing in leading women worldwide and our enterprise division- EBW Worldwide focused on investing in industry ventures that are socially, health and economically focused and is home to a fast-growing medical supply chain portfolio. EBW is WBENC and WOSB Certified, women founded, women run, American Sourced, American Made. Through our Sheconomy Project, and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals- the EBW portfolio has been created by and for women with a goal to create, with their partners, $100B of global market impact by 2030.

SOURCE Empowering a Billion Women Worldwide