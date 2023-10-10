Empowering Addison's Disease Players with DLI's Drug insights, clinical trial assessment, drug launch strategies and price reimbursement strategies | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addison's Disease is a rare adrenal gland disorder which is caused by adrenal gland damage. As per an epidemiology study by NIH, this ailment affects nearly 100 to 140 individuals of every million people. With proper treatment and medical supervision, most individuals with Addison's disease can lead normal and healthy lives.

Addison's disease is a chronic disorder that predominantly occurs when the adrenal glands fail to product sufficient amount of the cortisol and aldosterone hormones. This disease is also referred to as adrenal insufficiency It is worth noting that these hormones are responsible for the regulation of metabolism, immune response, and blood pressure. Cortisol deficiency can be fatal for many people since it leads to unregulated blood pressure.

Industry players are making extensive efforts to develop effective Addison's management solutions. They are engaged in continuous R&D activities with an aim to improve the quality of life of the patients affected with autoimmune adrenalitis. 

Primary Causes and Symptoms:

The major factors triggering the onset of this ailment are infections, such as tuberculosis, fungal infections, or HIV, long-term use of medications, such as certain antifungal drugs or steroids, and the occurrence of rare genetic disorders, like congenital adrenal hyperplasia, can cause adrenal insufficiency from birth.

Some of the primary symptoms associated with this ailment are adrenal fatigue, weight loss, hyperpigmentation, nausea, vomiting, salt cravings, increased thirst, low blood pressure, muscle and joint pain, low blood sugar, irritability, digestive issues, and weakness, among others.

Diagnosis and Treatment:

Addison's diagnosis involves a combination of medical evaluations and laboratory tests. The major ones include blood tests, medical history evaluation, ACTH stimulation test, and imaging tests like CT scan and MRI.

Coming to the treatment landscape, the adrenal hormone therapy also known as hormone replacement therapy works wonder in dealing with this ailment.  It involves the administration of a synthetic form of the missing hormone. Apart from that, stress management, lifestyle modifications, proper diet, and improved sleep cycle also provide the much-needed Addison's disease support. Patients with this disorder require regular follow-up with their healthcare provider to adjust medication dosages, monitor hormone levels, and assess overall health. Adoption of proper treatment at the right time helps the patients to lead a normal life.

Summing Up:

Addison's Disease is a rare and chronic medical condition characterized by the underactivity of the adrenal glands, which are small glands located on top of each kidney. Common symptoms of Addison's Disease include fatigue, weakness, weight loss, low blood pressure, skin darkening, salt cravings, nausea, and more. It left untreated, Addison's Disease can be life-threatening, especially during times of stress or illness.

