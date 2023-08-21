Empowering Agriculture and Youth: BigIron's Remarkable Benefit Auction Impact

ST. EDWARD, Neb., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where corporate social responsibility holds increasing significance, BigIron, a distinguished online agricultural equipment auction company, stands as a shining example of how businesses can exert a positive influence on their communities. As part of its annual company sales conference, BigIron organizes a charity auction that not only fosters team unity but also directs substantial funds towards advancing local youth through agricultural organizations. This year's benefit auction showcased BigIron's steadfast commitment to community and the future of agriculture.

Auctioning for a Cause: Redefining Giving

Traditionally, the proceeds from the charity auction were donated to a local chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Nebraska. However, this year, BigIron adopted a fresh approach. Each of the company's eight regional equipment sales teams, accompanied by the dedicated livestock sales team, undertook the task of sourcing items from their local areas to contribute to the auction. The outcome was an impressive collection of items that not only represented their teams but also highlighted the cultural diversity and agricultural richness of their respective regions.

With the involvement of the auction committee and conference sponsors, the auction's diversity was further enriched. Every team, individual, and entity went the extra mile to ensure that the auction items genuinely captured the essence of their regions and industries.

Raising the Stakes: Impressive Fundraising and Distribution

The collective efforts of BigIron's teams and collaborators yielded extraordinary results. The final tally revealed that the benefit auction had raised an astounding sum of over twenty-five thousand dollars. This accomplishment transcends mere financial statistics; it symbolizes the dedication and unity of the extended BigIron family.

The raised funds were distributed strategically. Each sales team received a share of the proceeds generated through their contributed items, in addition to a portion of the proceeds from committee and sponsor-sourced items. This unique distribution model ensures that each team's efforts are acknowledged, and their impact resonates through diverse agricultural youth programs.

Cultivating Futures: A Journey Across Regions

A closer examination of the way these funds are catalyzing change across different regions reveals the following:

  • Central Plains: The North Dakota FFA Association benefits from the Central Plains team's contribution, supporting state officers' travel and enhancing agricultural leadership.
  • Livestock Team: In Kansas, the Livestock team's contribution bolsters livestock-related Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs, enriching students' practical knowledge.
  • Midwest: The Midwest team empowers the Chillicothe, MO FFA chapter through support for Livestock Judging Camps and the D.C Leadership conference, fostering essential leadership skills.
  • North Central Teams: Minnesota's FFA Association benefits from the North Central #1 team's contribution, aiding new chapter start-up fees. The North Central #2 team supports Wisconsin's State Officer expenses, expanding FFA's reach.
  • Northeast: BigIron's Northeast Regional team extends support to both Virginia and West Virginia FFA Associations, amplifying FFA's impact in these states.
  • Northwest: In Montana, the Northwest team contributes to the Montana 4-H Foundation, nurturing enduring skills that empower youth in alignment with FFA and 4-H values.
  • South Central: The South Central team partners with New Waverly FFA in Texas, enabling excellence in agricultural mechanics and welding, essential skills in the industry.
  • Southwest Teams: The Southwest #1 and #2 teams fortify FFA chapters in Colorado by providing resources for officer training, travel, and necessary equipment like welders.
  • Southeast: In Georgia, the Southeast team's donation paves the way for Berrien High School FFA members, funding their participation in the National FFA Convention and offering scholarships for their future pursuits.

A Legacy of Impact

BigIron's dedication to community and the future of agriculture radiates through its benefit auction initiative. By channeling funds into programs that empower agricultural youth, the company nurtures a legacy of growth, innovation, and advancement. The collaborative efforts of teams, partners, and sponsors reflect the spirit of unity and empowerment, demonstrating that collective action for a common cause can generate positive change that extends far beyond the auction floor.

"Inspiring our teams to unite for a purpose beyond business is the heart of BigIron's values. Witnessing the impact of this year's benefit auction on local youth and communities reinforces our belief in the power of collective action. The legacy we're building is not just about equipment; it's about cultivating a brighter future for agriculture and our society as a whole," stated Mark Stock, BigIron Co-Founder

