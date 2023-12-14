Empowering Alternatives - The Coterie and Vector Unveil Strategic Partnership for Seamless Investor Insights

News provided by

Vector AIS

14 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

The Coterie and Vector announce partnership to revolutionize performance reporting and fund administration experience for LPs in alternative investment funds.

  • By digitizing marketing materials, KYC, PCAPs, and more, LPs and GPs will have greater visibility into their investments
  • Vector's exceptional fund services will provide fund managers with a seamless experience, further complementing their Valence web portal offering
  • The alternative assets market currently stands at $11 trillion and is projected to reach $23.3 trillion by 2027. This level of growth requires new thinking - something existing fund administrators and portals aren't capable of 

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coterie and Vector today proudly announce a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the investor experience in alternative investments. Vector, a leading fund administrator providing reporting and accounting services for closed-end fund managers, joins forces with The Coterie, a fintech company empowering investors in private funds to aggregate and analyze performance and exposure data across diverse portfolios.

Continue Reading
The Coterie logo
The Coterie logo
The Coterie reel
The Coterie reel

LPs in funds administered by Vector will now be able to effortlessly access detailed performance and exposure information across their portfolio of alternative investments. Investors will also get access to The Coterie's simplified and centralized capital call process, enabling them to seamlessly fund capital calls and eliminate the need to navigate between various fund investments. Managers will also be able to provide their LPs with detailed performance reporting, including exposure, MOIC, and cross fund comparison. With Vector and The Coterie, GPs and LPs will save time, money, and be able to focus their time on investing.

"Vector has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology to provide exceptional fund administration services. Our significant growth this year is evidence that our approach is resonating with emerging and established managers. This partnership with The Coterie will revolutionize the fund management landscape," said Molly Yakubian, CEO of Vector.

"The Coterie is leading the fintech software revolution. For too long, the tools available to investors in alternative assets classes have been antiquated and useless. By partnering with Vector, we'll be able to bring our automated capital calls and performance reporting to more individual and institutional investors," said Ethan Agarwal, CEO of The Coterie.

The partnership launches January 1, 2024 and includes the integration of Vector's proprietary platform, Valence, with The Coterie's platform via API. This strategic alliance not only allows LPs to seamlessly opt into The Coterie's services, effortlessly receiving performance data from Valence, but also grants exclusive access to The Coterie's application for LPs in existing funds managed by Vector clients. Vector's GP clients will maintain uninterrupted access to Valence to efficiently access key investor and fund information.

Website: vectorais.com

Website: thecoterie.co

SOURCE Vector AIS

Also from this source

Vector Announces the Achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Vector Announces the Achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, is thrilled to announce the...
Vector Unveils New Features to Its Revolutionary Valence Fund Accounting Software Tool

Vector Unveils New Features to Its Revolutionary Valence Fund Accounting Software Tool

Vector, a leading provider of modern fund administration services for closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced significant updates to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.