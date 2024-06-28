Empowering Brands, Linking Future | The 23rd Shanghai International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition concluded successfully

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 the 23rd Shanghai International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (Inter Lubric Shanghai) opened on June 5th and closed successfully on June 7th at Hall E7, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China.

Hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, and organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., Inter Lubric Shanghai is well-known as an authoritative, large-scale, and internationally recognized exhibition from 2000. Inter Lubric Shanghai has been ploughing into the industry for 23 years, providing a one-stop professional platform for technical exchanges, purchasing and brand display for upstream and downstream enterprises in the fields of research and development, production and circulation of lubricants, metalworking fluids and surface cleaning, with exhibits ranging from automotive lubricants and greases, industrial lubricants and greases, metal working fluids, additives, base oils, automotive chemical maintenance products, lubrication systems and equipments to related testing instruments, etc.

2024 Inter Lubric Shanghai invited nearly 200 exhibitors from China, the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, Japan and other countries and regions, with an exhibition area of 12,000㎡, attracting more than 15,000 professional visitors from home and abroad. Many exhibitors of base oils, additives, lubricant products and related supporting enterprises from all over the world made their presence felt, displaying cutting-edge products and technologies of the industry.

The theme of 2024 Inter Lubric Shanghai is to "Explore the Lubricants Industry's New Quality Productive Forces". The exhibition held during the same period of the 14th China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference, Lubricant Brand Roadshow, China International Industrial Cleaning Technology Salon, Lubricants OEM Forum and so on are in its field of highly appealing series of brand activities.

2024 Inter Lubric Shanghai focuses on the healthy development of the lubricant industry and leads the industry technology trend. This exhibition is not only a stage to highlight the power of lubrication to empower China's technology, but also an important platform to promote global technological progress and expand opportunities.

