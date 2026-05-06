Empowering Central Asia's AI Ecosystem: TuringEra Debuts Full-Stack AI Appliances at GITEX AI Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TuringEra, a global leader in edge AI computing chips and full-stack solutions, successfully concluded a series of high-level commercial activities in Almaty this week. In addition to unveiling its "Cloud-Edge-End" AI appliance portfolio at GITEX AI Kazakhstan 2026, the company solidified its Central Asian expansion through strategic dialogues with regional industrial leaders and stakeholders.

Product Milestone: Redefining On-Premise and Edge AI

At GITEX AI, the TuringEra exhibit served as a hub for technical innovation, where the company launched three AI appliances designed to address the growing demand for localized computing and private deployment:

Turing AI Appliance TLEV-8U100-70B: Engineered for enterprise-level privatization, powered by the proprietary U100 chip. It supports the local execution of 70B parameters models (such as Llama and Qwen), ensuring top-tier data security and regulatory compliance for high-stakes industries. Turing-DGX Spark: A desktop-grade AI supercomputer integrating the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture. Delivering 1 PetaFLOP of performance, it enables research institutions and development teams to conduct real-time inference and fine-tuning of 200B parameter models in a compact form factor. Jetson W638 Appliance: A ruggedized Physical AI terminal based on the Jetson Blackwell platform. Designed for industrial environments (-20°C to 40°C), it brings 70B+ model reasoning to smart manufacturing, robotics, and UAVs at the edge.

During the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other dignitaries visited the pavilion, noting the importance of international technical cooperation in advancing Kazakhstan's digital infrastructure.

Strategic Dialogue: Deepening Regional Integration

Beyond the exhibition, TuringEra engaged in intensive consultations to accelerate the localized adoption of AI:

Industrial Synergy : The team met with leading Kazakh mining groups, energy corporations, and robotics integrators. Discussions focused on deploying TuringEra's proprietary chips for autonomous mine inspections and intelligent energy management, resulting in several preliminary cooperation agreements for scenario-based applications.





: The team met with leading Kazakh mining groups, energy corporations, and robotics integrators. Discussions focused on deploying TuringEra's proprietary chips for autonomous mine inspections and intelligent energy management, resulting in several preliminary cooperation agreements for scenario-based applications. Institutional Engagement: TuringEra held productive exchanges with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the Almaty Mayor's Office, and Kazakh Invest. The company expressed its intent to utilize Almaty as a strategic hub for Central Asia, contributing to the "Digital Kazakhstan" initiative through infrastructure investment and local talent cultivation. In addition, the TuringEra team held discussions with senior officials from the Uzbekistan government. Both parties expressed a strong mutual interest in collaborating on AI computing infrastructure, Smart City initiatives, and industrial digitalization.

With an established presence in Canada, Dubai, Japan, and South Korea, this move into Kazakhstan marks a significant milestone in TuringEra's global roadmap.

Future Outlook: A Four-Phase Localization Roadmap

"Kazakhstan is entering a golden age of digital and AI transformation," stated Qu Hao, President of TuringEra, during interviews with national media outlets Qazaqstan and Khabar TV. "We are here not just to exhibit, but to deliver a long-term commitment. By combining our technical prowess with localized service, we aim to be the most reliable partner for AI computing infrastructure in Central Asia."

TuringEra's regional roadmap includes:

Local Operations: Establishing an Almaty office and recruiting local engineering and sales teams. Sector Focus: Targeting AI integration in public services, autonomous mining, and industrial robotics. Vertical Expansion: Deepening AI applications in healthcare imaging and "lights-out" automated factories. Supply Chain Resilience: Exploring local assembly facilities as market demand scales to enhance delivery efficiency.

About TuringEra

TuringEra is a global technology company specializing in AI computing chips and full-stack solutions across cloud, edge, and terminal scenarios. With a core focus on "Compute, Storage, Power, and Connectivity" (CSPC) innovation, TuringEra provides comprehensive systems for robotics, UAVs, and intelligent data centers, maintaining deep strategic partnerships with global leaders such as NVIDIA.

SOURCE Turing Evolution