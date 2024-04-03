Empowering Change: AMCP Foundation partners with Moda Health and Novo Nordisk Inc., launching a Health Disparities Research Internship

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intern alumni from Moda Health and Novo Nordisk Inc. join forces with the AMCP Foundation for a groundbreaking Health Disparities research internship, appointing Daria Sinclair, a PharmD Candidate at Howard University, College of Pharmacy, as the inaugural intern. Sinclair brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for health care research with a keen interest in addressing health disparities.

The collaboration among AMCP Foundation and intern alumni Carly Rodriguez, PharmD, FAMCP VP & Chief Pharmacy Officer, Moda Health, and Courtney Walker, PharmD, RPh, Medical Account Director – Employers West, Novo Nordisk Inc. represents a critical alliance in health disparities research, focusing on unveiling insights into medication adherence disparities. "We are extremely excited to explore the critical role health equity has in patient outcomes," Walker said. Sinclair's research, drawing upon diverse expertise and resources, is uniquely poised to provide a thorough understanding of the intricate interactions influencing healthcare outcomes.

This strategic partnership exemplifies the synergy essential for impactful research, emphasizing a collective commitment to addressing health disparities. "We're very excited for this collaboration," said Rodriguez. "The connection of lived experiences on the whole health of a person is clear. This work will create a stronger understanding and help us as an industry deliver better, more personalized care." The outcomes of this collaboration have the potential to inform targeted interventions and policies, fostering a healthcare landscape that is more equitable and patient centric.

In her unique role, Sinclair is at the forefront of research addressing health disparities related to GLP-1s, medications crucial in diabetes treatment. Her study comprehensively compares persistence rates across dimensions like race/ethnicity, geography, health conditions, and funding type (diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease). Culminating in a comprehensive analysis, including regression analysis, the study aims to unveil leading indicators and explore the intersection between health conditions and demographics, contributing to a thorough understanding of factors influencing medication persistence.

Enhancing AMCP Foundation's extensive collection of immersive programs tailored for up-and-coming managed care professionals, this initiative builds on a legacy that spans over three decades and includes a nationwide network of more than 200 internship alumni. Ebony Clay, Assistant Director, Programs & Development, AMCP Foundation, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, " Collaborating with intern alumni from Moda Health and Novo Nordisk Inc. highlights the enduring influence our programs have on career development in managed care and addressing relevant issues in health care. We appreciate the generosity of our partners and encourage others to contribute through sponsorships, grants, or other forms of funding to support our initiatives further."

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

About Moda

Founded in 1955, Moda is a company committed to building healthier communities. In addition to its more than 1 million dental lives, Moda has over 400,000 members in its medical plans and more than 700,000 members in its stand-alone pharmacy segment. The Moda family of enterprises includes Moda Health, Delta Dental Plan of Oregon/Alaska, ODS Community Dental, Eastern Oregon Community Care Organization, Ardon Health, Emerging Health, BenefitHelp Solutions, Astra Practice Partners, Arrow Dental, and Summit Health.

About Novo Nordisk in the U.S.:

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that has been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and commercial, production and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 8,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE AMCP Foundation