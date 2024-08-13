Empowering Change: How Mindshift Recovery and Unlikely Collaborators Are Pioneering Science-Based, Accessible Addiction Recovery Solutions Together

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the pressing challenges faced by individuals seeking recovery from addiction, Mindshift Recovery, a new non-profit organization in the addiction recovery space, has formed a strategic partnership with Unlikely Collaborators, an innovative solution to societal issues. This collaboration is poised to address the critical problems of accessibility, support, and the integration of modern science in addiction recovery, bringing to light comprehensive and effective recovery solutions.

In a world where the process of recovering from addiction is as diverse as the individuals undertaking it, Mindshift Recovery and Unlikely Collaborators are uniting their strengths to introduce innovative evidence-based in-person and online programs, a mobile app, and support groups for individuals in recovery. This partnership leverages the latest science in behavior change and mindfulness, including the pioneering work of addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist Judson Brewer, MD, PhD, and Unlikely Collaborators Founder Elizabeth R. Koch, whose organizations aim to increase awareness of their Perception Box™. Together, Brewer and Koch are committed to creating a national recovery community that embodies hope, resilience, and well-being.

The partnership aims to address several key challenges:

Limited Access to Evidence-Based Recovery Tools: Many individuals struggling with addiction lack access to effective, science-backed recovery options. Mindshift Recovery and Unlikely Collaborators are committed to bridging this gap by providing new programs, digital therapeutics, and supportive community programs that are both accessible and rooted in the latest recovery research. Mindshift Recovery's support meetings and mobile app are offered at no cost. The in-person and online programs are offered at low to no cost.



Incorporating Neuroscience and Mindfulness-Driven Solutions: Recognizing the essential roles of both brain science and mindfulness in fostering effective recovery, this partnership blends the latest advancements in neuroscience with mindfulness practices. These solutions are informed by the work of Judson Brewer , MD, PhD, an expert in addiction psychiatry and neuroscience, and the transformative power of mindfulness, ensuring recovery methods are deeply rooted in understanding the brain's mechanisms and present-moment awareness and mental resilience.



Flexibility and Inclusivity in Recovery Pathways: Understanding that recovery is a highly personal journey, Mindshift Recovery has designed its solutions to complement other recovery programs, pathways, and goals, ensuring individuals at all stages of recovery can find the support they need. By leveraging the latest in brain science, mindfulness, and recovery best practices, the initiative offers more holistic and effective programs.



The Need for a Supportive Recovery Community: Recognizing the vital role of community in the recovery process, this collaboration seeks to build a national network offering hope, resilience, and a sense of belonging to those on their recovery journey.

"Through our partnership with Unlikely Collaborators, we are at the forefront of integrating neuroscience and mindfulness in addiction recovery," said Dr. Judson Brewer. "Our approach taps into the brain's inherent capacity for change, leveraging insights from neuroscience to unlock new pathways towards healing. By combining these scientific principles with the practice of mindfulness, we aim to empower individuals with the tools they need for a more conscious and fulfilling recovery journey."

By combining Mindshift Recovery's expertise in creating impactful recovery programs with Unlikely Collaborators' investment and innovation acumen, this partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of those seeking to move beyond substance use.

"Addiction recovery is so incredibly personal, no two roads look alike," says Elizabeth R. Koch, Founder and CEO of Unlikely Collaborators. "What's so powerful about Mindshift Recovery's approach is it directly addresses, using scientifically-proven tools, the unique set of limiting beliefs each person is suffering from, perfectly aligning with Unlikely Collaborators' vision of helping individuals gain agency over their own Perception Box."

The collaboration between Mindshift Recovery and Unlikely Collaborators is set to launch a series of initiatives designed to empower individuals with the tools and support they need to navigate their recovery path. These initiatives include developing digital platforms for recovery support, peer-based coaching programs, and integration with clinical treatments.

"We're thrilled to partner with Unlikely Collaborators to expand our reach and enhance our offerings," said Josh Roman, Co-Founder/CEO of Mindshift Recovery. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing accessible, science-based recovery solutions and support as widely as possible through our non-profit. Together, we are not just addressing the challenges of addiction; we are transforming the way recovery is perceived and achieved, making a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and communities across the nation."

For more information about Mindshift Recovery and its partnership with Unlikely Collaborators, please visit www.mindshiftrecovery.org and www.unlikelycollaborators.com. Try the Mindshift Recovery Mobile App https://app.mindshiftrecovery.org

