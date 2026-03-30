Empowering Change: The 15th Annual Survivorship Child Abuse Conference

TARZANA, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship is proud to announce the Survivorship Trafficking and Extreme Abuse Online Conference 2026, running May 15–17, featuring specialized presentations for both survivors and clinicians. https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2026/

For over three decades, Survivorship has provided vital support and community for survivors of extreme abuse, including ritual abuse and trafficking, offering specialized resources and education. https://survivorship.org

Presentations:

Ritual Abuse as Mind Control - Wendy Hoffman Wendy has published four memoirs, three books of poetry and a co-authored book of essays. She does consultations for therapists working in the field of dissociative disorders and presentations on mind control internationally. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Approaches to Becoming Conscious of Dissociated Identities and Psychological Manipulation of Dissociated Identities in Systematic Abuse - Ellen Lacter, Ph.D. Ellen is a clinical psychologist and specializes in the treatment of dissociative disorders and trauma from ritualistic abuse, torture-based mind control and child trafficking. https://endritualabuse.org

Remembering Wholeness: Trauma-Informed Writing in Support of Voice, Safety, and Self-Trust - deJoly LaBrier deJoly is a Life and Writing Coach, public speaker, and survivor of extreme abuse whose work focuses on trauma-informed writing practices for women impacted by trafficking, ritual abuse, and complex trauma.

Traces of Western Practices of Ritual Abuse in Mary Daly's

Gyn/Ecology and Other Texts - Lynn Brunet Lynn is an Australian art historian whose research examines the coupling of trauma and ritual in modern and contemporary western art and literature. https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1

Unraveling the Tangled Mind: Psychotherapy with Survivors of Mind Control - Faige Flakser, LCSW Faige is a trauma therapist, consultant, and educator with a clinical focus on trauma, dissociation, Organized and Extreme Abuse (OEA), including mind control and coercive systems.

An Introduction to Neurofeedback for Trauma - Joshua Moore MA, LMHC, BCN Joshua is a licensed mental health counselor who uses talk therapy, EMDR, QEEG brain mapping, family systems work, and neurofeedback treatments.

Intergenerational Occult Families, and One Father's Fight for His Abducted Daughter - Iain Bryson Iain has published an evidence-based, documentary style memoir of his daughter's abduction. He continues to fight for his daughter, and for other survivors of ritual abuse.

Discussion Groups: "How Ethics and History Effect Present Practice," challenges in therapy, self-help ideas and support groups.

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse

http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference