Empowering Children's Picture Book Aims to Whisk Away Young Readers on Magical Adventures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new children's picture book slated for release this fall hopes to take the young and young-at-heart on magical journeys fueled by a young dreamer's extra-long, chocolate-brown ponytails.

"The Girl with the Magic Ponytails," written by Karen J. Young, will be available for sale October 6 by Huqua Press, publisher of GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile's children's book "Caroline," Graham Nash's "Our House," and Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson's "Dog and Butterfly."

Book Cover

The publisher's newest title offers colorful imagery and engaging prose for children ages 4 - 8 designed to unleash their vivid imaginations as they discover their own unique magic.

The full-color, hardcover book, illustrated by award-winning artist Yoko Matsuoko, tells the story of a little girl named Riley with "magical" ponytails that have a hidden power: With a flip, a swoosh, and a twirl, they can transport her to spectacular adventures and even different places and times.

Thanks to Riley's magical hair, she is empowered to experience a world of possibilities while helping neighbors and animals in need, tending to self-care and learning to embrace the magic within.

Karen J. Young is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor specializing in food, tourism, and human interest stories. Her career includes roles as a newspaper editor, book editor, website founder, public relations/social media consultant and food festival curator.

The Girl with the Magic Ponytails was inspired by the author's daughter, Rachel, who was born with a full head of dark brown hair that from early on was styled into two symmetrical ponytails. As Rachel grew, so did her ponytails. Up until elementary school, Rachel would rarely leave the house without them.

"She could never really say exactly why she was so attached to her ponytails," Young said. "I always thought that for Rachel, the ponytails held some kind of 'magic.' The kind that spurs imagination, lifts the spirit, and ultimately, strengthens identity."

View the promotional trailer for the book at https://youtu.be/2XpE1k8N7XM.

For more information about The Girl with the Magic Ponytails, go to http://thegirlwiththemagicponytails.com/.

Learn more about Huqua Press at http://huquapress.com/ .

