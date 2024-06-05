Empowering Communities in the Unknown: New Calculator Simplifies Process to Estimate Funding for Lead Service Line Replacement

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than nine million lead service lines (LSLs) provide drinking water to communities throughout the United States. Everyone who drinks water delivered through these service lines is exposed to lead—a heavy metal toxin that leads to irreversible neurological, behavioral, and other negative health consequences. To accelerate the availability of safe, lead-free water throughout the United States, Community Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is removing a significant barrier to local officials who are responsible for lead service line replacements and public health by creating a free LSLR Calculator tool.

The EquiFlow Lead-Free Program is an innovative partnership between the City of Wausau and Community Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to ensure Wausau residents have access to safe, lead-free drinking water by replacing up to 8,000 lead service lines by 2028.

"We can all agree that no one should be drinking lead-contaminated water; however, it's a complex problem that communities are struggling with. Despite the unprecedented level of funding available, a myriad of uncertainties makes it virtually impossible for a community to know exactly how much money they will receive and in what form. This tool is our answer to giving them a quick and easy way to model different scenarios that can assist with policy decisions and spur action," said Shawn Kerachsky, President and CEO of Community Infrastructure Partners.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), fifteen billion dollars in funding is available for lead service line replacement (LSLR) through the EPA's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

CIP's LSLR calculator is a groundbreaking, free tool that puts the power of funding decisions in the hands of communities and local officials. It provides instant insights into available funding for LSLR under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In an environment where funding and financing options are often shrouded in uncertainty, CIP's LSLR calculator stands out as a critical resource. While there are no certainties in the funding landscape, this tool allows municipalities and utilities to conduct extensive sensitivity analyses quickly and easily so they can better understand their specific situations, empowering them to make more informed decisions despite the unknowns.

After users answer three to six questions about their community's LSL replacement needs, they will immediately see estimates of traditional replacement costs, costs using the Community-Based Public-Private Partnership (CBP3) delivery model, and proposed savings. The second function allows users to enter assumptions about their federal infrastructure funding to estimate allocations, how many lines would be covered by funding, their total loan amount needed, the total grant amount available, and the estimated funding gap.

In addition to receiving a personalized report and in-depth analysis detailing how to optimize federal and state funding opportunities for a lead service line replacement program, users can also receive a full report that includes a proposed schedule, cost per year, funding available, funding gap, and annual debt service.

"By engaging with communities trying to solve this problem daily, we understand the major impediments toward action. Putting this powerful tool in their hands is a tangible step towards healthier, more resilient communities across the nation and a future where safe, lead-free water is a reality for all Americans."

To access the free LSLR Calculator, please visit www.communityinfrastructurepartners.com/calculator.

