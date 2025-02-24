Empowering Connections, Redefining Performance: Cervoz at embedded world 2025

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a leader in industrial-grade embedded modules, is proud to announce its participation in Embedded World 2025 at Nuremberg. From March 11 to 13, Cervoz invites you to visit us at Booth 1-401 (Hall 1). Attendees will explore how Cervoz's innovative solutions redefine reliability, performance, and scalability in embedded systems.

Immersive Industrial Demonstrations

Experience rugged SSDs and memory, next-gen modular expansions solutions at Embedded World 2025 with Cervoz at Booth 1-401.

Cervoz's showcase offers an engaging experience through live demonstrations and hands-on exhibits. The Storage Endurance Live Demo highlights the exceptional durability of high-endurance SSDs under extreme conditions. Designed to withstand vibration, heat, moisture, and a wide temperature range (-40 to 85°C), these rugged solutions also feature advanced power loss protection technology. Certified to the stringent ISO-16750-3 automotive standard, the solution excel in harsh road vehicle environments, enduring continuous shocks, vibrations, and thermal shocks.

At the Hands-on Integration Workshop, visitors can explore Cervoz's modular expansion solutions in an engaging, interactive setting. The showcase includes M.2 2230 (A+E Key) Wi-Fi 6 and LAN Cards, adaptable M.2 2280 USB Type-C expansion cards, and versatile mini PCIe and PCIe options. Through hands-on assembly with ultra-compact to standard-sized motherboards, attendees can experience how these solutions streamline system upgrades across functionalities like network connectivity, display interfaces, CAN-Bus, SATA, USB, and serial communication. This workshop demonstrates the efficiency and adaptability of Cervoz's modular designs, empowering visitors to address diverse industrial requirements with ease.

Innovative Solutions for Diverse Applications

Cervoz's portfolio ensures exceptional reliability and performance for diverse industrial needs. Industrial storage solutions cater to compact, high-performance systems with NVMe SSDs from PCIe Gen3x2 to Gen4x4, including the innovative M.2 2230 (A+E Key). Military-grade SSDs integrate advanced security features like write protection and self-physical destruction, ensuring robust data protection for mission-critical environments. Additionally, Powerguard-equipped SSDs with proprietary Power Loss Protection (PLP) technology provide data integrity during power interruptions, offering discharge times up to 40 times faster than standard SSDs. These solutions deliver unmatched efficiency, even in the toughest industrial conditions.

Our memory modules span DDR1 to DDR5-5600MHz, available in DIMM, SO-DIMM, VLP, and VLP SO-DIMM form factors. From DDR3 onward, Wide-Temperature DRAM options ensure reliable operation in extreme environments (-40 to 95°C). The latest DDR5-5600MHz modules deliver enhanced speed and energy efficiency, addressing the demanding requirements of edge computing and AI systems.

Complementing these are Cervoz's versatile expansion solutions, including PCIe, mini PCIe, M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 (snap-to-fit for M.2 2260 and 2242), low-profile PCIe modules. These solutions enable high-speed connectivity, data transfer, and seamless system communication. Customizable I/O modules further enhance adaptability, meeting evolving industrial requirement with precision and efficiency, offering smooth integration paths for a variety of industrial requirements.

Join Us at Embedded World 2025

Cervoz's dedication to advancing industrial technology is evident in every product and experience we deliver. Join us at Booth 1-401 (Hall 1) to see how our innovations can drive your business success. Schedule a meeting with our team at [email protected] and be part of the industrial revolution.

We'll see you in Nuremberg!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623364/Cervoz_Presss_Release_2025_Embedded_World.jpg