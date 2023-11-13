Empowering Creators through Premier Content Syndication with Streemfire

News provided by

Streemfire

13 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streemfire, a pioneer in user-generated TV, is set to reveal its new digital interface at the Web Summit in Lisbon, taking place November 13th to 16th, 2023. This significant enhancement, to be showcased on November 15th, underscores Streemfire's commitment to revolutionize the interaction between creators and viewers in the OTT landscape.

Continue Reading
Streemfire Content Syndication
Streemfire Content Syndication

"Two years ago, Streemfire embarked on a journey to become the first TV network exclusively broadcasting creator content," said Niklas Trenkler, CEO at Streemfire. "Transitioning from a simple channel framework to a premier video platform, we are taking a significant step in becoming the leading distributor for creator content on TV. This is a crucial advancement to elevate the viewer´s experience for consuming niche creator content."

The overhaul of Streemfire´s digital interface is set to match the viewer experience of TV with the content of every day creators. This significant improvement in usability and discoverability greatly benefits niche channels like The Cycling Channel and Duck Hunting TV. Furthermore, with an imminent expansion of content in the coming months, viewers can look forward to a richer and more diverse selection of programs, adding substantial depth to the content libraries.

Creators, too, stand to gain substantial benefits. The streamlined content syndication process significantly reduces the workflow involved in distributing existing content across various Connected TV platforms. This increase in productivity paves the way for Streemfire to efficiently onboard new creators from its waiting list, expanding the diversity and richness of content available to viewers.

About Streemfire:

Streemfire operates as the leading free TV network for user generated content. It offers seven unique channels focusing bringing relevant creator content to its audiences. To learn more, visit www.streemfire.com

Contact:
Oliver Kerschbaum
[email protected] 
+43 664 93094314

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274671/Streemfire.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274672/Streemfire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Streemfire

Also from this source

Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV rated as the top hunting channel on ROKU

Streemfire´s Duck Hunting TV rated as the top hunting channel on ROKU

Duck Hunting TV has been ranked as the top-rated hunting channel on ROKU, according to user reviews. In a recent study of hunting channels on ROKU,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.