Empowering Creators through Premier Content Syndication with Streemfire

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streemfire, a pioneer in user-generated TV, is set to reveal its new digital interface at the Web Summit in Lisbon, taking place November 13th to 16th, 2023. This significant enhancement, to be showcased on November 15th, underscores Streemfire's commitment to revolutionize the interaction between creators and viewers in the OTT landscape.

"Two years ago, Streemfire embarked on a journey to become the first TV network exclusively broadcasting creator content," said Niklas Trenkler, CEO at Streemfire. "Transitioning from a simple channel framework to a premier video platform, we are taking a significant step in becoming the leading distributor for creator content on TV. This is a crucial advancement to elevate the viewer´s experience for consuming niche creator content."

The overhaul of Streemfire´s digital interface is set to match the viewer experience of TV with the content of every day creators. This significant improvement in usability and discoverability greatly benefits niche channels like The Cycling Channel and Duck Hunting TV. Furthermore, with an imminent expansion of content in the coming months, viewers can look forward to a richer and more diverse selection of programs, adding substantial depth to the content libraries.

Creators, too, stand to gain substantial benefits. The streamlined content syndication process significantly reduces the workflow involved in distributing existing content across various Connected TV platforms. This increase in productivity paves the way for Streemfire to efficiently onboard new creators from its waiting list, expanding the diversity and richness of content available to viewers.

