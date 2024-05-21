Empowering fleets through data: Geotab and Rivian partner to deliver integrated telematics solution

Geotab Integrated Solution for Rivian offers complete visibility within one platform to help meet connectivity needs for fleets for North American vehicles

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab , a global leader in connected transportation solutions and Rivian , today announced a partnership to deliver an Integrated Data Solution for Rivian's commercial vehicles in North America. The collaborative solution, announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo , will utilize embedded telematics in Rivian's commercial vehicles to enable the seamless integration of vehicle data into the MyGeotab™ platform. With access to one unified and easy-to-use dashboard, fleet managers can view their data and measure key insights to help optimize fleet performance and improve mobility.

Rivian's embedded telematics and Geotab's fleet management services will enable fleets to improve productivity, compliance and safety. With no additional hardware or installation required, fleets can also reduce costs and maximize uptime, boosting profitably and increasing efficiency.

"Access to advanced data analytics and AI is rapidly advancing the world of connected transportation with positive benefits to the bottom line, safety, performance and sustainability," said Rob Minton, Associate Vice President of Connected Car Development at Geotab. "You hear a lot about the coming of the software defined vehicle. The combination of Rivian's rich sensor data capabilities accessed via the Geotab platform makes it a reality. Not only are fleets getting a technology-rich electric commercial vehicle, the Geotab and Rivian collaboration will supply fleets with a connected solution that is simple to activate, cost-effective and will help fleet managers better manage their fleets through real, quality data insights."

"Rivian is excited to add Geotab to its growing ecosystem of strategic fleet management partners," said Brandon Blumber, Director - Business Development, Rivian. "Rivian has developed a truly software-defined vehicle and has access to unique attributes and analytics that simply do not exist in the industry today. Through strategic partnerships, our commercial customers can leverage this rich data, advanced insights, and analytics to increase fleet uptime, optimize vehicle performance and reduce total cost of ownership - all without the need of additional hardware on the vehicle."

The solution will be compatible with all commercial connected Rivian vehicles in the U.S.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com .

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

