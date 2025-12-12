Empowering Future Leaders: How CHLI's Fellowship and Internship Programs Unlock Opportunity for Young Hispanic Leaders

By Mary Ann Gomez Orta

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Access, opportunity, and empowerment are key ingredients for success. This is why CHLI's fellowship and internship programs are proving to be powerful engines of advancement for Hispanic students and young professionals. We've seen over 300 alumni go through our fellowship and leadership programs where they obtained personal and professional development that elevated them toward success in the marketplace. In the past 20 years, CHLI has focused its efforts on developing and strengthening future global leaders and has funded more than $10 million in educational programs.

Through initiatives like the CHLI Global Leaders Program, the Lincoln Diaz-Balart Public Service Fellowship, as well as Communications and Law Fellowships, CHLI creates tangible paths for ambitious young Latinos to enter public service, policy, business, and civic leadership.

Real-world experience, real impact

The Global Leaders Internship Program offers semester-long placements in Republican and Democrat congressional and corporate legislative-affairs offices, giving students first-hand exposure to the mechanics of policymaking, advocacy, and public affairs.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Diaz-Balart Public Service Fellowship — launched in 2024 — provides recent graduates with full-time placements in bipartisan congressional offices in Washington, D.C., complete with stipend, housing and transportation support, mentoring from CHLI's Board and Alumni network, and access to unique opportunities to build a career in public service.

For participants, this is far more than a résumé boost — it's a career launchpad. Internships and fellowships such as these are widely recognized as "high-impact practices" that improve employability, provide professional networks, and help level the playing field for talented students from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Why this matters — especially for the Hispanic community

Latino students and young professionals often face historic barriers to access, mentorship, and professional networks. By creating paid, structured, and supportive pathways into Congress, corporate affairs, policy, law, and public service, CHLI is investing in the competitiveness and upward mobility of future leaders. The result: a growing pool of Hispanic talent ready to step into leadership roles, influence policy, and give back to their communities.

For CHLI's partners, supporting these programs is a strategic investment in America's future leadership. By partnering with CHLI's fellowships and internships, stakeholders help unlock the potential of young leaders who otherwise might never have had the opportunity - all while reinforcing CHLI's mission to advance the Hispanic community's diversity of thought.

Looking ahead

As CHLI expands its Fellowship and Internship offerings — from law-focused tracks to public service placements and corporate internships — the demand from students continues to grow. With each cohort, CHLI strengthens its network of alumni, builds a pipeline of prepared Latino leaders, and solidifies its role as a premier incubator of Hispanic leadership in Washington and beyond.

For young Latinos — and for partners eager to support lasting impact — CHLI's programs offer opportunity, empowerment, and a shared path forward.

Media Contact: Wadi Gaitan; [email protected]

SOURCE The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute