Empowering Future Mathematical Leaders: Think Academy Announces Sponsorship of IMO

AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Academy, a leading education solution provider owned by TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), proudly announces its sponsorship of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), an annual international mathematics competition for high school students worldwide. As a pioneering institution committed to advancing mathematical education, Think Academy will provide assistance for the support, preparation, and development of the IMO from 2024 to 2028. Furthermore, the company pledges to support teams and countries with financial difficulties participating in the Olympiad.

Through this sponsorship, Think Academy will provide students with access to specialized training programs, resources, and mentorship opportunities, enabling them to excel in mathematical competitions and succeed in an ever-changing world. "We are excited to partner with IMO to empower the next generation of mathematical prodigies across the globe," says Think Academy.

The International Mathematical Olympiad, established in 1959, has had a long-standing reputation for identifying and nurturing mathematical talent among high school students worldwide. Each year, the IMO brings together the brightest young mathematicians from over a hundred countries to compete in a series of challenging mathematical problems, showcasing their problem-solving skills on the global stage.

"Think Academy shares common goals with IMO like promoting the study of Mathematics and cultivating Mathematical talent. We are happy to have them as a sponsor," said a member at IMO. This opportunity will enable both parties to reach a broader audience of math lovers, providing them with the resources and support they need to excel in mathematics. Together, both parties may inspire a new generation of mathematicians who will shape the future of mathematics and science.

Think Academy has long been recognized for its innovative approach to mathematical education, which pursues students' abilities beyond math, emphasizing their expression, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of mathematical concepts. It prioritizes not only mathematical proficiency, but comprehensive cognitive skills essential to their success in diverse contexts.

Committed to fostering students' holistic development, the company encourages them to approach challenges creatively, articulate mathematical reasoning clearly, and make informed decisions independently. By nurturing their intellectual curiosity, analytical thinking skills, and confidence, this approach influences all aspects of their lives. The success of this teaching model is evident in the academic achievements of its students; for instance, several exceptional students have been selected to represent their respective national teams in the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). For parents, it's also incredible to see their children's mathematical talent being recognized and supported on such a prominent stage!

About Think Academy:

As a leading educational institution, Think Academy is dedicated to advancing mathematical education and empowering students to achieve their full potential. It has long been recognized for its innovative approach to mathematical education. To date, it has served a sizable group of K-9 students in various countries and regions, such as the United States, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company is committed to providing broader and fairer educational opportunities for young math talents globally with both in-person and online options.

About the International Mathematical Olympiad:

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is the world's most prestigious mathematics competition for high school students. Established in 1959, IMO aims to identify and nurture mathematical talent among young students worldwide, providing them with a platform to showcase their problem-solving skills and compete at the highest level on the global stage.

