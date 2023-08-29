Empowering Healthcare: Global Vaccine Management System Market to Reach $441.17 million by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Management System Market (2023-2028) by Model, Service, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vaccine Management System Market is projected to achieve significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 441.17 Mn by 2028, up from USD 249.66 Mn in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 12.06%.

Efficient Vaccine Administration through Specialized Digital Platforms

A vaccine management system is a meticulously designed software or digital platform aimed at optimizing vaccine administration. This comprehensive system streamlines vaccine management processes, from inventory control to patient registration and vaccination scheduling.

Global Commitment to Immunization for Public Health

Governments, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide prioritize widespread immunization by offering economically viable vaccination solutions. Vigilant surveillance ensures that individuals receive necessary vaccinations at minimal or no cost, showcasing collective dedication to public health protection.

Competitive Vaccine Pipeline Fuels Growth

The vaccine market's growth is propelled by a competitive pipeline of vaccine products. Emerging players and industry giants contribute novel vaccines, leading to a dynamic landscape with constant innovations seeking regulatory approval.

Challenges in Adoption Despite Encouraging Trends

Despite positive trends, challenges hinder widespread vaccine adoption. High vaccine dose costs are a primary obstacle, particularly in regions with limited resources. Ensuring affordability and accessibility of vaccines is crucial, especially in low-income nations.

Vaccine Management Systems: Crucial for Comprehensive Immunization

Vaccine management systems play a vital role in comprehensive immunization strategies. Collaborative efforts between governments, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies ensure accessible vaccinations without financial strain. Robust vaccine research and development, driven by industry leaders and emerging contenders, further enhances global disease mitigation through proactive immunization.

Affordability as a Key Challenge

Affordability remains a significant challenge, especially in economically disadvantaged regions. The considerable financial burden per vaccine dose inhibits widespread adoption, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to enhance accessibility.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Supply Backed Up by Robust R & D to Drive the Vaccine Market
  • Competitive Pipeline to Expand the Market Value During Forecast Period

Restraints:

  • High Cost Associated with Vaccine Dose to Limit Adoption

Opportunities:

  • Inactivated Influenza Vaccine and Its Effective Result
  • Increasing Testing and Rising Awareness and its Implications

Challenges:

  • Maintaining the Cold Chain is Necessary to Ensure Vaccine Efficacy and Prevent Spoilage

Companies Mentioned:

  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Bavarian Nordic
  • CSL Limited
  • Emergent BioSolutions,Inc
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals,Inc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck Inc.
  • Mitasubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer BioNtech
  • Sanofi SA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

124

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$249.66 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$441.17 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

12.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

